Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Husker Mash: Learning about the special teams and Blackshirts leaders; recruit rankings; a Red Bull transfer
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It wasn't only recruiting talk on Wednesday. We were able to pick a few thoughts from Matt Rhule on his coaching staff, including why Ed Foley was the man he chose as Nebraska's special teams coordinator.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Commercial Dispatch
Four Starkville, West Point football players take NCAA route on National Signing Day
OL Chris Hayes — Southern Miss. Fresh off a state championship in Hattiesburg, Starkville lineman Chris Hayes officially signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets’ MHSAA Class 6A state championship was even sweeter for Hayes, who will be spending his next four years playing...
Head coach Zach Arnett Q&A
Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett met with the media following Fall Signing Day, and discussed recruiting, signees, and preparation for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. This is the first of a two-part Q&A with the head coach on early signing…part 2 will be on his bowl, staff, and his team. His comments on Part 1 follow:
Commercial Dispatch
Legendary linebacker: Former Mississippi State star K.J. Wright glad to be chosen for SEC honor
STARKVILLE — K.J. Wright’s connection with Mississippi State didn’t end when the linebacker was chosen in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft. When the Bulldogs ask Wright to come back to Starkville for a football game, he’s there. When they need him to speak to a player, he’ll pick up the phone.
Columbia Missourian
No. 15 Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M fall to mid-majors
Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake beat No. 15 Mississippi State 58-52 on Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Calhoun finished with 17 points, and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which defeated a ranked opponent for...
In Kade McIntyre, Sooners reel in signee from Nebraska for second year in a row
NORMAN, Okla. — Until last year, it had been a very long time since the Sooners signed a player from the state of Nebraska. Now they’ve done it two years in a row, with Kade McIntyre aboard. Position: ATH. School: Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan. Signing Time: 7:05 a.m....
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Social media reaction to Malachi Coleman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska football and head coach Matt Rhule netted a big win on National Signing Day, beating out Colorado for the signature of long-time commitment Malachi Coleman. Coleman, who has some of the best physical traits in the 2023 recruiting class, picked the Huskers over a host of offers and became the highest-rated commitment in Nebraska's class with his pledge on Wednesday.
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
Commercial Dispatch
Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park
STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
wcbi.com
Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0