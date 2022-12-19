ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

247Sports

Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Head coach Zach Arnett Q&A

Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett met with the media following Fall Signing Day, and discussed recruiting, signees, and preparation for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. This is the first of a two-part Q&A with the head coach on early signing…part 2 will be on his bowl, staff, and his team. His comments on Part 1 follow:
STARKVILLE, MS
Columbia Missourian

No. 15 Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M fall to mid-majors

Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake beat No. 15 Mississippi State 58-52 on Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Calhoun finished with 17 points, and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which defeated a ranked opponent for...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Social media reaction to Malachi Coleman committing to Nebraska

Nebraska football and head coach Matt Rhule netted a big win on National Signing Day, beating out Colorado for the signature of long-time commitment Malachi Coleman. Coleman, who has some of the best physical traits in the 2023 recruiting class, picked the Huskers over a host of offers and became the highest-rated commitment in Nebraska's class with his pledge on Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
WTOK-TV

College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Crump, Moore to be honored at Unity Park

STARKVILLE — Two new names will be added next year to the growing list of honorees at downtown’s Unity Park, committee member Jean Marszalek announced Monday. Longtime pastor and Oktibbeha County Justice Court Judge W. Bernard Crump and original park committee co-chair Ava F. Moore have been selected as the 2023 honorees. Marszalek told the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors the committee is still determining whether the ceremony enshrining the honorees will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) or Juneteenth (June 19).
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
ABERDEEN, MS
