PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO