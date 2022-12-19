ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ Announces Closing

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago
Almost Famous , the stage musical adaptation of the 2000 Cameron Crowe film, will play its final performance on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the latest casualty of a crowded Broadway scene and a New York tourist season still reeling from Covid.

The musical, which opened to middling reviews Nov. 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances when it closes. According to the most recent box office figures, Almost Famous was playing to houses about 74% full.

Almost Famous , like the music it celebrates, will endure,” producers said in a joint statement. “We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”

The closing was announced by producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel.

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tom Kitt, direction byJeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby. The production stars Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes.

In recent weeks, Broadway’s overstuffed fall season saw closing announcements for KPOP, Ain’t No Mo’, A Strange Loop and Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts . Ain’t No Mo’ last week received a one-week extension to Dec. 23.

