Drake bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup — but lost it all

By Erich Richter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2c7o_0jo9CfOP00

Sometimes in sports betting , when you’re right, you’re still wrong. This logic especially applies to Drake when he’s betting on sports.

Prior to Sunday’s World Cup final, music star and notorious sports bettor Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to hoist the World Cup trophy. The bet would have paid out $1.75 million in profit. And oh, how close he was.

In soccer, moneyline bets are often accompanied by “tie.” If the game does go to overtime, your 3-way moneyline bets will lose unless you bet a tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7bCU_0jo9CfOP00
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina.
Instagram

Up 2-0 in the 70th minute, Drake must’ve been feeling like a winner, preparing grandiose plans with his massive profits. The French had not even taken a shot on goal at that point.

But Kylian Mbappe had other ideas, with two goals in two minutes, equalizing the score in the 82nd minute.

Those results were heartbreaking for Drake and Argentina alike, who could both taste victory.

Argentina would go on to win the World Cup in penalty kicks. But Drake’s bet gets graded as a loss on Sunday. And the “Drake Curse” lives to fight another day as the artist lost another enormous wager on a high-profile game.

