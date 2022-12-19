Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager To Host NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will kick off New Year’s Eve on NBC as the hosts of the primetime two-hour special, A Toast to 2022! beginning at 8 p.m.

Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, and Kenan Thompson are among the talent who will join Kotb and Bush Hager as they look back at the year’s biggest and buzziest moments.

The special will also feature interviews with celebrities, television personalities, and NBCU News Group talent including Samantha Bee, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Raymond Lee, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Howie Mandel, Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison, Wendell Pierce, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Lisa Vanderpump.

After A Toast to 2022!, viewers can join Cyrus and Parton as they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.

A Toast to 2022! marks the 9th New Year’s Eve special from NBC News and Dateline NBC . David Corvo is the senior executive producer; Liz Cole is the executive producer; Charmian Ling is the senior producer, special projects; Justin Smith is the supervising producer.