ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Menorah from iconic Nazi-era photo returns to Germany at last—as a message of hope for Hanukkah

By Doree Lewak
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oaj1_0jo9CckE00

A brass menorah memorialized in a historic photo from Nazi-era Germany has returned to the country for the first time since the Jewish family it belonged to escaped with their lives nearly 90 years ago. And, on Monday night at sundown, the second night of Hanukkah, the candles of the cherished menorah were lit in Germany for the first time since 1931.

The original 1931 photo, taken by Rachel Posner in her home in Kiel, Germany, represented the Jewish mother-of-three’s defiant display of a menorah on the last night of Hanukkah in December that year – with the Nazi party flag flying ominously in the background.

At a time when the Nazis were rising to power, most Jews dared not risk displaying a menorah in an open window, as is the custom during the eight-day Festival of Lights, opting instead to celebrate with curtains drawn.

“They were not scared — they were very proud Jews,” Nava Gilo, a granddaughter of Posner’s who lives in Israel, told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpTtK_0jo9CckE00
Rabbi Dr. Akiva Posner, his wife Rachel and their three children: (from left) Shulamit, Tova and Avraham Chaim, at the train station in Kiel upon leaving Germany in 1933.
Yad Vashem Photo Archive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTOCt_0jo9CckE00
First Lady of Germany Elke Bädenbender (second left), Yehuda Mansbach (center), Nava Gilo (second right), and Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) in Berlin with the lit menorah Monday.
Courtesy of Bundesregierung / Sa

On Monday, Gilo and her brother Yehuda Mansbach lit the candles of the menorah alongside Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s Federal President, at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. The two Posner descendants also displayed the family heirloom at Kiel’s Warleberger Hof City Museum, alongside an exhibit featuring the original Posner family.

In 1931, the Nazis were just one year away from becoming the largest party in Germany’s parliament. The Posner home was located across the street from what was a local Nazi headquarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj3WX_0jo9CckE00
The Posners’ great-grandson, Akiva Mansbach, lights the family heirloom in his home in Israel during Hanukkah 2021, under the famous photo of the menorah in Germany, 1931.
Courtesy of the Mansbach family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRrM5_0jo9CckE00
The menorah returns to Kiel for the first time in nearly 90 years.
Lh Kiel Kiel/Bod

Rachel Posner and her husband Rabbi Akiva Posner, along with their three young kids, recognized the historic moment and took the photo.

On the back of the photo, developed in 1932, Rachel wrote in German what family members now say was something of a prophecy:

“Death to Judah” — so the flag says

“Judah will live forever” — so the light answers

“My grandmother looked far into the future and she agrees we’ve had a victory over antisemitism. I think the most important thing is what’s written on the back of the picture — she was like a prophet,” Gilo, 68, said. “She saw it and she was right. They fled as persecuted Jews and now we come back as proud Israelis after 90 years. The language, the message, is even stronger than the picture itself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CLr5_0jo9CckE00
The menorah, made of simple brass, has been displayed in Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, save for one week every year when it is returned to the Posners to enjoy during Hanukkah.
Yad Vashem Photo Archive

The image would go on to become a powerful symbol of hope, resilience, and Jewish survival.

The Posner family was forced to flee Germany by 1933 by way of Antwerp and arrived in Palestine by Hanukkah 1934, with their cherished menorah safely in tow.

The menorah, made of simple brass, has been displayed on loan in Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, save for one week every year when it is returned to the family to enjoy during Hanukkah. The Posners and their descendants now number more than 100 members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgCUs_0jo9CckE00
First Lady of Germany Elke Bädenbender (from left), Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Posners’ grandson Yehuda Mansbach together light the menorah in Berlin.
Courtesy of Bundesregierung / Sa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPX5U_0jo9CckE00
Germany’s federal president and his wife look on as the Posners’ grandson Yehuda Mansbach lights the menorah in Berlin.
Courtesy of Bundesregierung / Sa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXrL8_0jo9CckE00
Rabbi Dr. Akiva Posner after his arrival in the Land of Israel.
Yad Vashem Photo Archive

“It’s not such an expensive hanukkiah [menorah], but it has another sort of value,” said Gilo.

Dani Dayan, the former Consul General of Israel to New York and current chairman of Yad Vashem, told The Post that he used to post the photo of the menorah on his social media channels every year for Hanukkah, and was stunned to discover its backstory.

“I never imagined it still existed,” Dayan told The Post. “I was stunned that it survived — it’s really very moving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVzjE_0jo9CckE00
On the back of the photo, Rachel Posner wrote: “Death to Judah — so the flag says/ Judah will live forever — so the light answers.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Glor_0jo9CckE00
Hanukkah celebration at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin. “It’s important to speak up against antisemitism and talk with young people and students so they understand,” Rachel Posner’s granddaughter Nava Gilo told The Post.
Courtesy of Bundesregierung / Sa

He noted the disturbing echoes of unchecked antisemitism today. “When I came to the US in 2016, I naively thought that antisemitism would be low on my agenda,” said Dayan, noting that 15 Jewish people were killed during his five-year tenure, including 11 at the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in 2018. “It’s clear that I was wrong. Antisemitism is a very serious problem we’re facing. We’re far from the 1930s, but we have experience now. We know what can happen. When it shows its first signs, we must fight vigorously and defeat it. ‘Never again’ is now.”

While in Germany, Gilo noted the significance of speaking to local schoolchildren.

“It’s important to speak up against antisemitism and talk with young people and students so they understand. It’s an educational mission for us. There’s a big silent majority that are against antisemitism and BDS [the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement against Israel]. It’s an opportunity to raise their voice.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Jules

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
ancientpages.com

Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
Upworthy

Woman sent to orphanage to survive the Holocaust is surprised with family mementos by kind stranger

Blanche Fixler avoided being killed in the Holocaust because her aunt placed her in an orphanage when she was six years old during the Nazi invasion of Europe. According to The Washington Post, her father ended up in a labor camp in Siberia, while her mother, grandmother and two elder siblings were murdered along with 450,000 other Jews at the Belzec extermination camp in Poland. Since her family's flat was ransacked by the Nazis, Fixler assumed all of her family mementos were long lost. After moving to the United States following the war, Fixler—who is 86 years old and resides in New York—spent years wishing she had pictures from her childhood.
TheConversationAU

This Jewish woman's story of surviving the Holocaust by passing as Catholic and sheltering with Nazis is (rightly) hard to read

Hiding in Plain Sight tells the Holocaust story (and post-Holocaust life) of Mala Rywka Kizel – or Marilka Shlafer, as she became known later in life. But these are only two of the names by which she has been known. Mala, a Polish Orthodox Jewish woman, was born in 1926, in Warsaw. She was just 13 when the second world war began. She spent the beginning of the war in the Warsaw Ghetto, participating in smuggling ventures, before escaping and going into hiding, passing as a Catholic. She moved around, worked as a farmhand, was looked after by a committed...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army

In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy