Ghost Hunting In Your Own Living Room? Why This AI Manga Filter on TikTok Has Everyone Talking (and Getting Goosebumps)

By Kelsey Pelzer
 3 days ago
iStock

'Tis the season for photo filters. No, really. We've had Lensa app's Magic Avatars. We've had historical selfies courtesy of the MyHeritage AI photo trend. And now, there's something about manga and ghosts?! Yep. Over on TikTok, there's an AI manga filter that has people talking—and ghost hunting.

Want to learn more? We've got all the deets on the instantly-popular filter, how to get it on TikTok and also videos that show users not only turning into anime characters but using the filter to go ghost hunting as well!

What Is TikTok's AI Manga Filter?

The AI manga filter on TikTok is a photo filter that transforms an image you've taken and gives it an anime spin. There are currently 77.8 million videos on TikTok using this filter at the time of writing.

After you choose this filter, it turns you into an anime character.

Some users are using the AI manga filter to see what different characters and people from pop culture look like as well. We think Wednesday looks fab!

How Are People Ghost Hunting on TikTok?

Okay, so, users were quick to discover that you could take a photo of a room in your home—without anyone in it—and the manga filter would still work by making the room look like anime.

However, sometimes, after the filter processes, it shows a little anime character in the room as well! This discovery has inspired many TikTokers to go around their homes "ghost hunting."

We'd pack our bags too.

The music made us shiver from the start, TBH.

A little unsettling, to say the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKZFE_0jo9CYAC00

I did my own ghost hunting and it looks like someone's hanging out in my corner chair.

How Do You Get the AI Manga Filter on TikTok?

  1. Open up TikTok.
  2. Click on the "+" symbol to create content
  3. Choose "Effects"
  4. Go into the "search" feature and either type out "AI Manga" or scroll until you see that filter listed.
  5. Then, click on "Use effect."

Have fun, and happy ghost hunting!

Next: Work It! Slay All Day With 100 Perfect Instagram Captions for Your Most-Liked Selfies

Related
iheart.com

Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park

A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
Upworthy

Woman turns creepy text from Jiffy Lube guy into incredible 'teaching moment'

This article originally appeared on 08.09.19There's not a woman alive who hasn't suffered through an unwanted come-on from a creep. Some women are so afraid of these encounters they feel they can't be as nice to men as they'd like, for fear their friendliness will be mistaken for flirtation.One woman's encounter with a creepy come-on has received over 110,000 likes on Twitter because of her flawless response. Twitter user @LovableAndKind recently shared screenshots from a text exchange between her sister and a Jiffy Lube employee who found her phone number and sent her an unsolicited text.
New York Post

I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...
Indy100

Elon Musk rolls out most annoying feature ever and people hate it

Elon Musk has launched a new divisive Twitter feature which some people are not particularly happy about. Since the billionaire acquired the platform in October, he has rolled out several new additions and made some controversial moves, including banning many prominent journalists.The Tesla and SpaceX owner has now implemented a "view count" on tweets to let others know how many times a post has been seen. This follows in the footsteps of the video model, where fellow tweeters are shown how many views a video has accumulated. In a tweet on Thursday (22 December), Musk wrote: "Twitter is rolling out...
ComicBook

New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature

A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
dexerto.com

North West pranks Kim Kardashian with viral fake eyebrows TikTok filter

North West has hilariously pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, using the fake eyebrows TikTok filter to pretend she’d shaved them while Kim was sleeping. Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account is one that is hugely popular among fans, with the mother-daughter duo participating in a number of different trends and challenges on the app, garnering millions of likes and views as a result.
Upworthy

Photographer switches gender roles in sexist vintage ads from the 1950s and 60s

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2021. It has since been updated. The society we live in is a patriarchal one where the power is overwhelmingly held by men. The world is structured in a way that men are at an advantage and gender roles ensure that women are always at their service. This continues to be enforced through stereotypical ads where women are expected to be the perfect wives who cook and clean for their husbands. While the sexism in ads may be a little more subtle today, advertisers in the past did not hold back. The ads from the mid-20th century forced the idea of gender roles violently.
