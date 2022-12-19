‘Criminal Minds’ Producers to Pay $3 Million to Settle Sexual Harassment Suit

ABC Signature will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) regarding sexual harassment and retaliation allegations on the set of “ Criminal Minds .”

The suit, which was filed in May 2020 , alleged that cinematographer Greg St. Johns subjected multiple male crew members to sexual harassment including unwanted touching and caressing, and made unwelcome and threatening comments.

According to a press release issued by CRD on Monday, ABC Signature as well as “other production companies” and “individual producers” ignored the harassment and fired crew members who complained about it. (ABC Signature co-produced “Criminal Minds” with CBS , where the series aired for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. A revival debuted on Paramount+ in November.) The harassment and retaliation violated the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the Ralph Civil Rights Act and a provision in the Civil Code that prohibits sexual harassment in business, service and professional relationships.

“Pursuant to a three-year consent decree resolving this case, ABC Signature will pay $3 million for a

class of approximately twelve individuals, revise and distribute policies to all shows produced by ABC

Signature, train production and human resources employees, meet regularly with production

supervisors and HR to ensure there are no unaddressed complaints of harassment/retaliation on set,

and report on compliance annually to CRD,” the release states.

“Crew members courageously came forward to assert their right to make a living free from sexual

harassment,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “No matter the industry, workplace setting or gender of the employees, companies must address credible complaints of harassment and retaliation and take action against harassers.”

St. Johns left “Criminal Minds” in 2018, when Variety first reported the allegations against him based on interviews with 19 people who had worked on the series.

A rep for ABC Signature did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.