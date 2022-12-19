ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Verdict reached in Harvey Weinstein’s 2nd rape trial

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axlIm_0jo9CMoi00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors reached a verdict Monday at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein .

Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read.

Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

The allegations involved four women and dated from 2005 to 2013.

If convicted on all counts, Weinstein could get a sentence of 60 years to life in prison.

Whatever the result, he won’t be walking free. He still has more than 20 years left on a New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there.

Prosecutors urged jurors to believe the accounts of the four women, each of whom gave dramatic and emotional testimony about the allegations.

Weinstein’s attorneys emphasized the shortage of physical evidence in the case, and asked jurors to set aside the emotional impact of the testimony to focus on the changes several of the women’s stories had gone through in their conversations with authorities.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

The trial came just after the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster stories about Weinstein that made him a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far

A Riverside County mother is demanding justice after she was attacked with her baby. The case is one of more than 1,000 countywide that have been dismissed by Riverside County Superior Court judges because there were no courtrooms available. Clarissa Guevara is caught on grainy surveillance video being attacked with her 1-year-old daughter in her The post Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Complex

Man Arrested in ‘Sextortion’ Case Linked to Teen Boy’s Suicide

San Jose, California police have arrested a man in connection with the “sextortion” suicide of a 17-year-old boy in February 2022. Per NBC Bay Area, Los Angeles authorities arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Kassi of Reseda on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was later transferred to the San Jose police department, which booked him on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct. According to law enforcement, Kassi posed as a teen girl online and allegedly persuaded his victim, 17-year-old Ryan Last, to share an explicit photo. When Kassi and an unnamed co-conspirator received the photo from the teen, they threatened to send it to his friends and family unless he paid them $5,000.
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges

A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was convicted today of federal charges. Following a nearly two-week trial at U.S. District Court in downtown Riverside, a jury found John Jacobs Olivas guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Judge The post Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Family of San Bernardino man who was killed by police files $100 million lawsuit

The family of Rob Adams gathered at a community center in Los Angeles last Friday to announce a $100 million lawsuit filed against the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD). 23-year-old Adams was allegedly armed when he was shot by police in July. The officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle, say they were responding to a report of an armed man in a parking lot on the 400 block of West Highland Avenue in San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
fox5ny.com

Son tossed mom off college building before leaping to his own death

CALIFORNIA - A former University of California Irvine student threw his elderly mother from a building on campus and then jumped to his own death, police said. The victim is Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, of Irvine. The suspect is Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, of Irvine. The Irvine Police Department (IPD)...
IRVINE, CA
WFLA

WFLA

125K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy