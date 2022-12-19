Read full article on original website
Wisconsinś Top Senior Linebacker Awarded to Bay Portś Josiah Azure
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Bay Port’s Josiah Azure as the 2022 recipient of the John Anderson Award as the most outstanding senior linebacker in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Josiah Azure is a dominating two-year...
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
HSGT: Xavier and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in boys basketball Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 81-56 in non-conference action, while Neenah topped Bay Port 73-53 in gilrs non-conference play. Click the video for highlights.
Borchert nets career mark, Titans defeat Green Knights
DE PERE (WLUK) - 19th ranked UW-Oshkosh defeated St. Norbert 68-50 in a non-conference road win. It was the teams' 90th meeting, first facing off in the 1917-18 season. Senior forward Levi Borchert scored 16 points in the win to join the 1,000-point club for his Titans career. Hunter Plamann lead UW-Oshkosh with 19 points.
Green Bay women defeat Chicago State by 50
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay women's basketball team showed dominance from start to finish in its 92-42 blowout victory over Chicago State Wednesday afternoon at the Kress Center. Green Bay has won five in a row for the first time this season. The Phoenix had five players score...
Winter Storm Brooklyn impacts travel as cleanup continues in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Cleanup continues from Winter Storm Brooklyn, as many people make their way out of town for the holiday weekend. "Traveling is maybe enough stress for people because you're out of your natural environment and going into a different environment. And then you put snow or weather on top if it, that doesn't help," said Chris Pirlot, Green Bay Public Works Operations Director.
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
Wrightstown opens new post office
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) – After nearly two years, the village again has a post office. The former post office on Main Street closed in February, 2021. Since then, the closest post office for most residents was in Greenleaf. The new location, 450 High Street in the Plum Creek Plaza, opened...
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
Green Bay neighborhood reports more rats, but overall complaints remain steady
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
Ice-breaking expected to begin soon on Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're venturing onto the frozen Green Bay in the next month, keep an eye out for ice breaking. Port of Green Bay officials warn that the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting ice-breaking operations as needed to keep the shipping channel open in January. "The...
Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
Three hurt in shooting on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three men were injured following a shooting in Green Bay. Police were called just after midnight Tuesday to the 1400 block of Smith Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were sent to a local hospital. While investigating the shooting, police...
Bear Creek wakes up to nearly 4 feet of snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn
BEAR CREEK (WLUK) -- Families in Bear Creek woke up Thursday morning to nearly four feet of snow thanks to Winter Storm Brooklyn. While some may not enjoy the work that comes with the snow, Melissa Schumacher said her son was itching to get outside and start the snowblower. And...
Winter Storm Brooklyn forces American Red Cross to cancel holiday blood drives
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn heading toward the Midwest, the American Red Cross is canceling several major blood drives. The organization announced Wednesday that it will be canceling its holiday blood drive Friday in Green Bay. It also announced it would cancel a Madison drive and close its donation center in La Crosse Friday. Over 800 units of blood and platelets were expected to be collected at these locations on Friday.
Kaukauna man charged with attempted homicide in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Attempted homicide and other charges were filed Tuesday against a Kaukauna man for shots fired on the city’s westside on Nov. 18. Laquan Taylor, 20, is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to...
Winter parking and tow bans for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn here, municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are enforcing winter parking and tow bans. The start of Winter Storm Brooklyn came Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow. More snow will continue to fall Thursday with winds picking up on Friday creating blizzard-like conditions. If...
