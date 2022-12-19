Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents
DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta. Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said they were called to a location on Northside Drive Monday for one person. When they got there, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound. All three were in need of medical assistance.
fox5atlanta.com
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
fox5atlanta.com
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
fox5atlanta.com
"Don't panic and don't drive": Floyd County sheriff issues snow warning
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Floyd Sheriff's Office has issued the following warning to drivers as snow falls in the area:. "Alright everyone, the snow is here. Don’t panic and don’t drive if at all avoidable," the notice read. "Freezing [temperatures] will remain until at least 10 a.m. tomorrow."
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb county issues boil water advisory for two areas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
fox5atlanta.com
Family to hold memorial service for girl found dead in East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a girl killed in the Polaris East Point Apartments fire last month say they are planning a memorial service and balloon release in honor of her. Arielle Jackson, 4, lost her life the day before Thanksgiving. The memorial and vigil are expected to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release photos of suspect in NE Atlanta homicide
ATLANTA - After a man was shot and killed late Christmas Eve in northeast Atlanta, police have since released a photo of a suspect in the case. On Dec. 24 around 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a commercial area at 111 Boulevard. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Although medical assistance was provided for him, he didn't make it.
fox5atlanta.com
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant
ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, Atlanta police say....
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County Water Authority stretched thin, customers asked to conserve
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) is asking residents to conserve as much water as they possibly can over the next few days while Georgia battles bitterly cold temperatures. The CCWA already producing at its full capacity and purchasing from neighboring water utility, but the demand is only expected to increase.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire breaks out at former Atlanta pizza, sports bar
ATLANTA - Firefighters extinguished flames at a former Atlanta pizza restaurant and sports bar. No one was injured by the fire at Rosati's Pizza on Sunday afternoon on Wieuca Road, officials said. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities said there was fire coming from the second...
fox5atlanta.com
Burst pipe floods parts of DeKalb County courthouse, some services switch to online-only
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Flooding at the DeKalb County Courthouse will force the Clerk of Superior Court to close for several days this week. A pipe burst and flooded an area of the first floor of the courthouse on North McDonough Street in Decatur on Sunday. The courthouse will be...
accesswdun.com
Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
fox5atlanta.com
Restaurant owner finds loophole to keep business running without water
Over the weekend, a water main break in East Point took out many businesses. On Sunday, the owner of Breakfast Boys found a unique way to keep his business running, even without running water.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
