fox5atlanta.com

Christmas Eve fire displaces Preston Park Drive complex residents

DULUTH, Ga. - An early morning Christmas Eve fire consumed an apartment complex located on Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth. Authorities say multiple residents were displaced. Firefighters received multiple calls around 3 a.m. about a blaze at Cortland Portico Apartments. When they got there, responders said they noticed that the water supply to the closest hydrants near the flames had been closed. They were forced to use a hydrant located near the entrance of the complex instead.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating 3 juveniles shot on Northside Drive SW

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have announced they are working a southwest Atlanta shooting that put three young people in the hospital. Officers said they were called to a location on Northside Drive Monday for one person. When they got there, police said they found two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. A third male juvenile was found with a possible graze wound. All three were in need of medical assistance.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days

ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb county issues boil water advisory for two areas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release photos of suspect in NE Atlanta homicide

ATLANTA - After a man was shot and killed late Christmas Eve in northeast Atlanta, police have since released a photo of a suspect in the case. On Dec. 24 around 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a commercial area at 111 Boulevard. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Although medical assistance was provided for him, he didn't make it.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport bursting pipes shut down bathrooms, restaurant

ATLANTA - After days of delays and cancelations, employees say a new problem is popping up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as holiday travelers head home. Bitterly cold temperatures have created frozen pipes throughout the airport, leading some to burst. That means low-to-no water pressure in several concourses which is affecting some bathrooms throughout the airport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County Water Authority stretched thin, customers asked to conserve

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) is asking residents to conserve as much water as they possibly can over the next few days while Georgia battles bitterly cold temperatures. The CCWA already producing at its full capacity and purchasing from neighboring water utility, but the demand is only expected to increase.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire breaks out at former Atlanta pizza, sports bar

ATLANTA - Firefighters extinguished flames at a former Atlanta pizza restaurant and sports bar. No one was injured by the fire at Rosati's Pizza on Sunday afternoon on Wieuca Road, officials said. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities said there was fire coming from the second...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for suspect in Hall County armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Hall County early Thursday evening. According to a press release from the agency, authorities were called to the East Hall Food Mart on Old Cornelia Highway at about 6 p.m. An initial...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA

