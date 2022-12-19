Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
onfocus.news
Wisconsinś Top Senior Linebacker Awarded to Bay Portś Josiah Azure
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Bay Port’s Josiah Azure as the 2022 recipient of the John Anderson Award as the most outstanding senior linebacker in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Josiah Azure is a dominating two-year...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in boys basketball Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 81-56 in non-conference action, while Neenah topped Bay Port 73-53 in gilrs non-conference play. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Borchert nets career mark, Titans defeat Green Knights
DE PERE (WLUK) - 19th ranked UW-Oshkosh defeated St. Norbert 68-50 in a non-conference road win. It was the teams' 90th meeting, first facing off in the 1917-18 season. Senior forward Levi Borchert scored 16 points in the win to join the 1,000-point club for his Titans career. Hunter Plamann lead UW-Oshkosh with 19 points.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women defeat Chicago State by 50
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay women's basketball team showed dominance from start to finish in its 92-42 blowout victory over Chicago State Wednesday afternoon at the Kress Center. Green Bay has won five in a row for the first time this season. The Phoenix had five players score...
Fox11online.com
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
WBAY Green Bay
Police remind about policy after dozens of bags turned away at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say 129 “prohibited bags” were turned away at the gates of Lambeau Field Monday night. Officers want to remind fans of the NFL’s carry-in policy ahead of upcoming Packers home games. “This is a common problem we still have,...
kfgo.com
Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83
GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Wrightstown opens new post office
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) – After nearly two years, the village again has a post office. The former post office on Main Street closed in February, 2021. Since then, the closest post office for most residents was in Greenleaf. The new location, 450 High Street in the Plum Creek Plaza, opened...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay neighborhood reports more rats, but overall complaints remain steady
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
Fox11online.com
Ice-breaking expected to begin soon on Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're venturing onto the frozen Green Bay in the next month, keep an eye out for ice breaking. Port of Green Bay officials warn that the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting ice-breaking operations as needed to keep the shipping channel open in January. "The...
Comments / 0