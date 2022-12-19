Read full article on original website
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states...
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after the election because he wanted her to talk about Dominion from the White House podium, ex-aide testified
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews testified Kayleigh McEnany avoided Trump because she was worried about him pressuring her to violate the Hatch Act.
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent
Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
