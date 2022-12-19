ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
fox4news.com

North Texans brave arctic cold to run final errands before Christmas

DALLAS - From working to Christmas shopping to getting ready to travel, the bone-chilling cold did not stop people from moving around and doing what they needed to do. Shoppers at FireWheel in Garland were even greeted with a light snow flurry, which ended up creating the perfect ambiance. The...
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
fox4news.com

Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Now is the time to prepare for this week’s cold snap

North Texas will enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before a bitter cold snap brings bone-chilling temperatures to the area Thursday through Christmas morning. Wednesday will be nice, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But that all changes when a cold front passes through Denton County on Thursday morning. Temperatures will plummet and be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The high temperature Thursday, in the mid-30s, will likely be observed in the morning before the cold front passes through.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 7 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
fox4news.com

LIST: Shelters and warming stations prepare to open across North Texas

Cities are stepping up preparations ahead of the arctic blast expected to send temperatures tumbling to dangerously cold levels on Thursday. The Texas Department of Emergency Services has also released an interactive map of the active warming centers for people across the state. Dallas. Dallas is coordinating with the Austin...
fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
