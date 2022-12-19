Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
fox4news.com
North Texans brave arctic cold to run final errands before Christmas
DALLAS - From working to Christmas shopping to getting ready to travel, the bone-chilling cold did not stop people from moving around and doing what they needed to do. Shoppers at FireWheel in Garland were even greeted with a light snow flurry, which ended up creating the perfect ambiance. The...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
fox4news.com
Dallas shelter braces for freezing temperatures over the holidays
Just ahead of the bitter cold, Dallas is expanding overnight shelter space for the homeless. The Austin Street Center and Our Calling are joining forces to keep people warm. Their volunteers will be working through the holiday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 afternoon forecast
Snow is falling across the Metroplex! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at what is coming, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
fox4news.com
North Texans out getting last-minute shopping done before arctic blast comes in
DALLAS - A lot of last-minute shoppers who usually wait until Christmas Eve decided not to take some chances with the cold weather coming in. The Galleria Dallas had a lot of shoppers coming through Wednesday. All sorts of holiday shoppers were out and about, making last-minute purchases before the...
fox4news.com
Flight cancellations: Winter weather across the country grounding some flights in North Texas
DALLAS - Snow across the country is coming at a very inopportune time for people looking to travel for the holidays, including in North Texas. As of 4:00 p.m., more than 2,200 flights nationwide have been canceled on Thursday and 6,966 flights have been delayed across the country, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
fox4news.com
Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
Now is the time to prepare for this week’s cold snap
North Texas will enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before a bitter cold snap brings bone-chilling temperatures to the area Thursday through Christmas morning. Wednesday will be nice, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But that all changes when a cold front passes through Denton County on Thursday morning. Temperatures will plummet and be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The high temperature Thursday, in the mid-30s, will likely be observed in the morning before the cold front passes through.
A Message from The City of Forney as Winter Weather Approaches
FORNEY, Texas — As we head into winter, the City of Forney would like to share some helpful information so that city and surrounding residents can maintain an adequate water supply. We will start with an update on the state of our water system. We have two water pump...
fox4news.com
Far North Dallas condo complex catches on fire twice in days before Christmas
FAR NORTH DALLAS, Texas - A condo building in Far North Dallas caught fire again Wednesday just hours after another destructive fire. The first fire happened just before 2 a.m. at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive, near the Dallas North Tollway and Keller Springs Road. About...
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. The biggest need and biggest efforts, as you might imagine, are in Fort Worth and Dallas.
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank cancels Weatherford food distribution due to freezing weather
WEATHERFORD, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank canceled its Mega Mobile Distribution in Weatherford scheduled for Thursday night due to the arctic blast that is sending temperatures below freezing. The giveaway was scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School. The Tarrant Area Food Bank West's...
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 7 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
fox4news.com
LIST: Shelters and warming stations prepare to open across North Texas
Cities are stepping up preparations ahead of the arctic blast expected to send temperatures tumbling to dangerously cold levels on Thursday. The Texas Department of Emergency Services has also released an interactive map of the active warming centers for people across the state. Dallas. Dallas is coordinating with the Austin...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
