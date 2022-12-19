ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wpxz1041fm.com

PA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FACE NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR GRADUATION

Students graduating from high school next spring will have new requirements in order to earn a diploma. Starting with the class of 2023, Pennsylvania students will need to demonstrate preparedness by completing requirements in college, career, and community readiness. Alternative pathways include submitting SAT results or achieving industry certifications. Also,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

PA Adults with Autism Deserve More

With the gubernatorial election finished and the transition under way, Jody Weaver’s attention is anxiously fixed on Harrisburg. Next month, she is due to meet with representatives from the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) to discuss the fate of her severely autistic twins. Whether or not ODP will force...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice

(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New law clears way for employees

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy