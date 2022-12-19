Read full article on original website
Pa. officials remind residents of mental health and substance use resources
HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) — The holidays are a time when many who struggle with mental health or substance abuse disorder are looking for help. Pennsylvania leaders are making sure people know they are not alone. “We want to make sure Pennsylvanians know that number one, it is ok to admit that you’re struggling during difficult […]
Centre Daily
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $98M to enhance public health staffing, modernization
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts. A portion of the funding, from the...
wpxz1041fm.com
PA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FACE NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR GRADUATION
Students graduating from high school next spring will have new requirements in order to earn a diploma. Starting with the class of 2023, Pennsylvania students will need to demonstrate preparedness by completing requirements in college, career, and community readiness. Alternative pathways include submitting SAT results or achieving industry certifications. Also,...
The Philadelphia Citizen
PA Adults with Autism Deserve More
With the gubernatorial election finished and the transition under way, Jody Weaver’s attention is anxiously fixed on Harrisburg. Next month, she is due to meet with representatives from the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) to discuss the fate of her severely autistic twins. Whether or not ODP will force...
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to …. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit...
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
COVID spread much higher than reported in Pa. Why local health officials aren’t too concerned.
While Pennsylvania Department of Health data indicate that COVID-19 case counts are low across the state, local health professionals say that’s not actually the case. However, they’re also not too concerned about it. At the beginning of December, Pennsylvania was averaging well under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 22: Cases increase ahead of holiday weekend
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, there were 14,384 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Muschick: Drug addicts, drivers will benefit from new Pennsylvania laws
The Christmas season is a time to celebrate the good things in life. So I will take a break from my running criticism of our overpaid state legislators to note some of the positive work they’ve done recently that should make Pennsylvania a safer place to live. These laws...
abc27.com
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
New law clears way for employees
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
