Illinois State

The Center Square

Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Act extending bereavement in Illinois to take effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, IL — An act expanding bereavement rights for many Illinois employees will go into effect on Jan. 1, Illinois officials say. According to a Tuesday release, the Family Bereavement Leave Act amends the Child Bereavement Leave Act, covering pregnancy loss; failed adoptions or surrogacy agreements; unsuccessful reproductive procedures; and other events "negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility."
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Timeline for Next Round of Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Announced

A new cannabis dispensary license lottery will be taking place early in the upcoming year. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the timeline for the next round of 55 licenses that will be up for grabs. The announcement follows the release of 192...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing

CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to numbers released by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, 2022 fall freshman enrollment has increased 5% compared to last year's fall semester. Illinois schools beat the national trend which showed a 2.4% decrease in freshman enrollment at public universities. Nine out of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Lawsuit in court today over SAFE-T Act

Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in an Illinois courthouse over a lawsuit that calls the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Dozens of state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials around Illinois filed lawsuits, which were combined and will be heard in Kankakee County. One of them was Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
CHICAGO, IL

