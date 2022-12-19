Read full article on original website
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Illinois judge weighing challenge to SAFE-T Act law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
wpsdlocal6.com
Act extending bereavement in Illinois to take effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, IL — An act expanding bereavement rights for many Illinois employees will go into effect on Jan. 1, Illinois officials say. According to a Tuesday release, the Family Bereavement Leave Act amends the Child Bereavement Leave Act, covering pregnancy loss; failed adoptions or surrogacy agreements; unsuccessful reproductive procedures; and other events "negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility."
starvedrock.media
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
wlds.com
Timeline for Next Round of Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Announced
A new cannabis dispensary license lottery will be taking place early in the upcoming year. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the timeline for the next round of 55 licenses that will be up for grabs. The announcement follows the release of 192...
Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing
CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
WAND TV
Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to numbers released by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, 2022 fall freshman enrollment has increased 5% compared to last year's fall semester. Illinois schools beat the national trend which showed a 2.4% decrease in freshman enrollment at public universities. Nine out of the...
‘Unprecedented emergency’: Dem-led cities and states brace for influx of migrants
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
advantagenews.com
Lawsuit in court today over SAFE-T Act
Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in an Illinois courthouse over a lawsuit that calls the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Dozens of state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials around Illinois filed lawsuits, which were combined and will be heard in Kankakee County. One of them was Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
