ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa businesses bond over smash-and-grab burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Tulsa businesses have formed an unusual bond after becoming victims of smash-and-grab burglaries. NewsChannel 8 was able to secure surveillance footage from three of the burglaries. The early morning peace at Heirloom Rustic Ales last Wednesday was shattered, quite literally, when a man threw...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
VINITA, OK
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hillcrest NICU team holds Christmas photoshoot for newborns

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) made sure babies and their families had a great holiday on Sunday. The NICU staff organizes special photo shoots for most major holidays, including Christmas, Hillcrest Medical Center said. "The NICU staff starts...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

All women's Tulsa bowling league stands test of time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 50 years ago, a brand new Tulsa Bowling League was formed, and it's still going strong today. The members wear bright pink shirts with an out of this world name. They call themselves the Space Age Travelers. It's Tulsa's only all ladies traveling bowling league.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Driver, passenger killed in Pottawatomie County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in a Pottawatomie County crash late Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 just before 10:30 p.m., a 69-year-old Seminole man was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado eastbound on State Highway 9. A 2021 Ford Ecosport driven by 68-year-old James...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa churches hold Christmas Eve worship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several churches held Christmas Eve worship services Saturday, including First Church Tulsa. First Church Tulsa had carols, communion, and a children's live nativity service in the afternoon. "For us, this is really the centerpiece of the Christian faith that god has taken on the flesh...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans share their Christmas wishes, memories

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans made time for ice skating at Winterfest on Christmas Eve, so NewsChannel 8 caught up with viewers to ask what their favorite memories of Christmas are, and what they wished for for Christmas. When one father asked his daughter that question, her reply...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa offers holiday recycling, Christmas tree disposal tips

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating the holidays comes with more to throw away. The City of Tulsa says recycling is simple for residents. Most packaging and wrapping paper such as cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil or glitter are recyclable in the city's blue recycling carts. The...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy