KTUL
Local Tulsa embroidery shop hit by alleged burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tatermash Embroidery, located near 31st and Jamestown was hit before the Christmas weekend by suspected burglars. According to the shop's Facebook page, money and a tablet were stolen on Friday, and employees were left with a shattered front door. This comes just a few weeks...
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
KTUL
Tulsa businesses bond over smash-and-grab burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Tulsa businesses have formed an unusual bond after becoming victims of smash-and-grab burglaries. NewsChannel 8 was able to secure surveillance footage from three of the burglaries. The early morning peace at Heirloom Rustic Ales last Wednesday was shattered, quite literally, when a man threw...
KTUL
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond on Christmas Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma City firefighters came to one dog's rescue on Christmas Day. Firefighters were dispatched to a neighborhood pond the afternoon of Christmas Day for a water rescue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a man standing on a frozen pond with a rope attached to a dog...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo celebrates 50th birthday for all 3 Asian elephants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a huge milestone for its elephant herd. Sneezy, Booper, and Sooky are all turning 50 years old. Elephants are the largest land mammal on Earth and have an average life expectancy of 47-and-a-half years, according to the Tulsa Zoo. Caring...
KTUL
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
KTUL
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
KTUL
Woman in serious condition after shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: A woman is in serious condition after being shot outside of her apartment while waiting for a ride, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The woman is in her late 20s, officers said. Officers said she was shot in her upper torso, but is...
KTUL
Holly Frontier refinery investigating after fire at west Tulsa plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you were out shopping Saturday, you might have seen black smoke in the sky. The Tulsa Fire Department says it was a fire at the Holly Refinery near West 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard. TFD said that its crews were not called to respond...
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
KTUL
Hillcrest NICU team holds Christmas photoshoot for newborns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) made sure babies and their families had a great holiday on Sunday. The NICU staff organizes special photo shoots for most major holidays, including Christmas, Hillcrest Medical Center said. "The NICU staff starts...
KTUL
All women's Tulsa bowling league stands test of time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 50 years ago, a brand new Tulsa Bowling League was formed, and it's still going strong today. The members wear bright pink shirts with an out of this world name. They call themselves the Space Age Travelers. It's Tulsa's only all ladies traveling bowling league.
KTUL
Driver, passenger killed in Pottawatomie County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in a Pottawatomie County crash late Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 just before 10:30 p.m., a 69-year-old Seminole man was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado eastbound on State Highway 9. A 2021 Ford Ecosport driven by 68-year-old James...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
KTUL
Tulsa churches hold Christmas Eve worship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several churches held Christmas Eve worship services Saturday, including First Church Tulsa. First Church Tulsa had carols, communion, and a children's live nativity service in the afternoon. "For us, this is really the centerpiece of the Christian faith that god has taken on the flesh...
KTUL
Housing Solutions in need of donations to keep guests warm at emergency shelter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Housing Solutions Tulsa said that their emergency shelter is hosting more guests than they had originally anticipated. However, the amazing volunteer effort has allowed them to keep up with most needs. Housing Solutions says that despite the excess of volunteers, they are still scrambling to...
KTUL
Several week long manhunt ends with arrest of alleged burglar, felon in Haskell County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the last several days, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies have worked to bring a fugitive to justice. On Dec. 23, information was received on the location of...
KTUL
Tulsans share their Christmas wishes, memories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans made time for ice skating at Winterfest on Christmas Eve, so NewsChannel 8 caught up with viewers to ask what their favorite memories of Christmas are, and what they wished for for Christmas. When one father asked his daughter that question, her reply...
KTUL
City of Tulsa offers holiday recycling, Christmas tree disposal tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating the holidays comes with more to throw away. The City of Tulsa says recycling is simple for residents. Most packaging and wrapping paper such as cardboard boxes and basic wrapping paper without foil or glitter are recyclable in the city's blue recycling carts. The...
