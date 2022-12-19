Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Luminaries a holiday tradition in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — What started out as some paper bags on a dirt road has turned into thousands making their way to Cambridge to see the luminary's return in 2022. “One of my coworkers said, 'You're going to have to do the luminary,’” organizer Lori Marlin said. And I said, 'What are you talking about?' because I didn't grow up in Cambridge."
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
One Tank Trip: White Pillars Christmas House
It's called a must-stop and shop for the holiday season… Anything and everything you could imagine for Christmas.
WTRF
Ivories of Christmas piano concert held in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday. Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”. To add to the fun of music,...
WTRF
Brooke and Hancock County charities have holiday giveaway
BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke and Hancock County Salvation Army held their Christmas distribution Tuesday. It was a drive through food giveaway along with a pick-up of toys for the kids. The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club gave a $500 donation to the event from their Rose...
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
WTRF
Oglebay makes snow for a winter wonderland
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is great news for all of the skiers and snowboarders in the area. Snow is on its way to the Nutting Winter Sports Complex at Oglebay. Just a quick drive by the slopes and you can tell the snow machines are in high gear.
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
WTRF
Wheeling prepping for winter weather
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WTRF
National Homeless Persons Memorial Day Service in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – December 21 is widely known as the Winter Solstice, but to Project Hope it is National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Each year the organization takes pride in putting on this annual event to remember those who passed away within the last year, while also experiencing homelessness.
WHIZ
Warming Center Opening in Licking County
The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announces the opening of a warming center for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold from Friday, December 23 – SUNDAY, December 25 in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Warming Center will be located at...
WHIZ
Margaret A. “Peggy” Fink
Margaret “Peggy” Anita Fink, 93, of Zanesville, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home. She was born March 15, 1929, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William K. and Ruth M. Bowers Rait. She graduated from Lash High School, class of 1947, and worked at First National Bank before marrying her husband Charles and becoming a full-time wife, mother, and homemaker.
WTAP
Marietta Rumpke Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
whbc.com
Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?
Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
whbc.com
STORM UPDATE: All Counties Under Warnings, Advisories
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from 1 a.m. Friday through midday Saturday. Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory for the same time frame. Obviously, all...
WHIZ
Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards
According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
No major injuries at JSW Steel plant fire in Jefferson County, Ohio
UPDATE: Dec. 21, 9:15 p.m. MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — JSW Steel USA released a statement that Wednesday, at approximately 2 p.m., a reaction occurred in a slag pot resulting in a mobile equipment fire, which was brought under control and extinguished. There were no significant injuries. JSW Steel USA extended sincere gratitude to the local […]
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
Comments / 0