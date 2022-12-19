ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is California’s most-searched for holiday song

By Iman Palm
Christmas songs have taken over the airways, at least until New Year’s Eve, if not longer.

The “most wonderful time of the year” often results in people singing along to their favorite Christmas songs, whether it’s a classic hit like “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway or the divisive fan-favorite song “All I want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey.

A study from Verizon Specials determined which Christmas song was the most searched for in each state.

Researchers determined the ranking using Semrush, an online marketing platform, to determine the top 10 Christmas songs with the most search volume and Google Trends data.

For California, “Feliz Navidad” took the top spot.

“Feliz Navidad” was written in 1970 by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jose Feliciano. The festive tune was also the most searched-for Christmas jingle in five other states: Florida, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Carey’s hit, “All I want for Christmas” was the most popular song with 15 states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana and Maryland, searching for it.

The second most popular song was “White Christmas,” written by Irving Berlin for the 1942 musical film “Holiday Inn.”

Musical artists like Michael Bublé have released their renditions of the song. However, the study determined that Bing Crosby’s version was the best-selling version of the song.

