Tennessee State

TRAFFIC: Drivers prepare for weather ahead of holiday travels

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for holiday travel, but with it comes holiday traffic.

AAA expects 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destinations this year.

Add a potential winter storm to the mix, and we may be looking at the chaos on the roadways later this week.

“We brought our coats; we brought our gloves. We are ready,” Wanda West, who is traveling from Texas, said.

Even in the midst of freezing temps, drivers aren’t letting the possibility of a wintry mix threaten their holiday travel plans.

“Leave early if you can, take your time, be smart about it,” West said.

“I think we just kind of lucked out on the way up and as far as going back down after, we’re just going to wait it out,” Chris, who is traveling from Florida said.

Arctic air and wintry weather are predicted to blast most of the U.S. on Thursday and Friday, including most of the Mid-South.

Nichole Lawrence with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it’s too early to decide if they will pre-treat any roads.

“We’re just making sure that our equipment is gassed up, loaded with whatever supplies that we need, and we will just continue to monitor the weather,” she said.

If the weather gets dicey, Lawrence said it’s a good idea to increase your following distance enough so you’ll have plenty of time to stop for cars ahead of you.

“Black ice is a risk, so we want to make sure folks slow down and when you see our equipment out working,” she said.

Drivers FOX13 talked to say it’s best to play it safe.

“Your loved ones will still love you if you are a little bit late. Just be smart, that is all you got to do,” West said.

During winter weather, Lawrence said TDOT’s first priority is to treat the interstates, then they move on to the secondary routes.

Before you hit the road, she suggests planning out your route ahead of time and checking TDOT’s SmartWay Map for updates on road conditions.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Memphis, TN
