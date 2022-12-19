ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATE

Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Uncovering Florida

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!
WETM 18 News

School closings and delays ahead of icy winter storm

(WETM) – The Northeast is bracing for an icy winter storm Thursday and Friday, and some schools will likely be closing their doors or delaying classes. As of 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 16, at least 60 local schools, businesses, libraries, food pantries, and other organizations have announced they’ll be closed, delayed, or working remotely on […]
KAAL-TV

Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?

The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE

