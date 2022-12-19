LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a football state to be sure and more than just Michigan and Michigan State. It’s noteworthy to me that Eastern Michigan won its bowl game this week over San Jose State for the first time since 1987. And Eastern Michigan won nine games overall and that never has happened, EMU is always a doormat in football through the years but clearly no more. And Ferris State is a two-time NCAA division two champion and Grand Valley State beat Ferris in the regular season and nearly again in the NCAA tournament.

