Chiefs eying AFC's playoff bye, Seahawks a postseason spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can't climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs. But a loss...
Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett isn't worried that he's become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road. The 20th overall pick in last spring's draft will...
Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day.
Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.
Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks....
Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore.
Brrr-owns, Saints set to battle each other, frigid elements
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday. Baby, it's going to be cold outside.
Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris' death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it's the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
