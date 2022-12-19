ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefs eying AFC's playoff bye, Seahawks a postseason spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can't climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs. But a loss...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett isn't worried that he's become concussion prone after sustaining a second one in a matter of months, though the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback is taking steps to hopefully avoid more of them down the road. The 20th overall pick in last spring's draft will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears CB Johnson questionable for Bills game with injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury. Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Baltimore star Lamar Jackson to miss 3rd straight game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a third straight game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris' death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it's the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

