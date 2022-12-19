Read full article on original website
Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Avon Lake teacher teaches art to students but also to feel proud of their work
AVON LAKE, Ohio – Art teacher Dana Eckert at Eastview Elementary School in Avon Lake not only teaches art. She also teaches students how they can feel successful in their efforts. Eckert is in her twenty-first year of teaching at Eastview. This year, she was chosen once again to...
Local attorney decides to run for Judge of Rocky River Municipal Court
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Joe Burke of Rocky River has announced he is running for judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court in November. Burke took some time to chat about his background, his 31-year legal history and what he hopes to accomplish as a judge in replacing the retiring Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
Bay Village receives grant for police body cameras
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – One would have to be hiding in a cave not to know police body cameras are big right now. It appears they are coming quickly, even to most every police department either now or very soon. The City of Bay Village applied for State funding,...
Every Ohio city from 1 to 247 for minority population - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland has some of the most diverse cities in Ohio, accounting for large pockets of Black, Asian, and Hispanic or Latinx people, according to new estimates released from the Census Bureau. Approximately 18.7% of Ohio is inhabited by minorities, but they are often pocketed into specific...
Rising to the task: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – My mom had a saying – you don’t really appreciate someone until they are gone. I’m changing that a bit to – You don’t really appreciate someone until you need them. That was the case this past week with winter’s...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair
PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
Food for thought: Independence fourth-graders explore career paths with immersive experiences
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – With student loan debt hitting unprecedented levels and a highly specialized job market, finding the right career path before high school graduation has become imperative. Independence Local Schools are prioritizing career exploration not only for high school students, but also at the middle and primary schools where fourth-graders first explore careers through various immersive experiences.
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
Forest Hill Home Owners Association seeks happy ending for ‘fairy-tale’ Blue Cottage
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Efforts continue to save the charming “Blue Cottage,” a foundation of the historic Forest Hill neighborhood for nearly a century. That’s because the tiny “fairy-tale house” that served as the office for the Rockefeller-Abeyton Realty Corp., remains in imminent danger of losing its own foundation, what’s left of it, or whatever was there to begin with.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Sophia finds comfort, security in a new home: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia sits on her couch with a slice of pizza in her hand, taking bites whenever she can, between words. But the opportunity is rare. She has a lot to say. Summer is only halfway over, but it’s my first time seeing her since school let out, and a lot has changed – she has a new favorite playground, a few new friends and a new apartment.
Gift shop in Westlake library closing doors beginning Jan. 2
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Westlake Porter Public Library gift shop will be closing in January. Some say all good things must pass. If that is true, it can certainly be said about the charming gift shop that has lasted since 1993 in the library. The shop has been operated...
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Cheerful snow-blowing unicorn; uniting for Ukraine; Cleveland pride: 20 most popular posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes when it’s cold and oh-so-very snowy, we can use a little magic to cheer us up. And the cleveland.com Facebook post our audience loved the most in 2022 gave us just that. A submitted video of a Lakewood resident blowing snow wearing a colorful unicorn...
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Man under protection order, approaches ex-girlfriend, punches her, takes her car: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Robbery: Bainbridge Road. On Dec. 21 police investigated a case of menacing that occurred on Dec. 11, in which a Solon man, 43, had threatened his now former girlfriend, 57, of Solon. The man posted bond and was released from Solon jail the morning of Dec. 21. A protection order was put in place keeping the man from the woman.
