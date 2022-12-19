ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
fox8live.com

Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for. “Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish enacts cold weather plan for homeless individuals

Extremely cold weather conditions are expected Friday, December 23, 2022 through Sunday, December 25, 2022. Persons or families that have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation (street, abandoned building, car, tent, encampment, RV or shelter with no plumbing or electricity, etc.) that will need a warm place to shelter Friday, December 23, 2022 to Monday, December 26, 2022, must call Start Corporation Coordinated Entry at 985-266-0143 now to schedule an application in-take appointment.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say

Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy