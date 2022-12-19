Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO