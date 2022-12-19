Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
Tornado victims finding temporary shelter in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are taking steps to find shelter for tornado victims with freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday weekend. Some people have already started moving into trailers, but officials say more may be needed. For Katina Lonzo, she got a set of keys...
Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for. “Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
WDSU
'We'll have to leave': Arabi residents say damage at homes is too bad to celebrate Christmas inside
ARABI, La. — Along Perrin Road in Arabi, just days ago, there were downed trees and powerlines. But on Tuesday, it was evident cleanup efforts had been happening within the parish. The cold is expected to worsen by the end of the week. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis...
Live @ 11: Jefferson Parish lays out cold weather plan for freezing temps
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is preparing for dangerously cold weather to hit our area tonight. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is set to lay out the parish's plans for the incoming winter weather at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 22, at the parish's emergency operations center. She'll be...
NOLA.com
Sterno-type fuel cans likely caused fire that killed 73-year-old New Orleans woman
The fire that trapped a 73-year-old New Orleans woman behind the chained burglar bars on her front porch Sunday night, leading to her death, was likely caused by the Sterno-like fuel cans that relatives say she had been using to warm food inside her 7th Ward home, authorities say. Ferry...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish enacts cold weather plan for homeless individuals
Extremely cold weather conditions are expected Friday, December 23, 2022 through Sunday, December 25, 2022. Persons or families that have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation (street, abandoned building, car, tent, encampment, RV or shelter with no plumbing or electricity, etc.) that will need a warm place to shelter Friday, December 23, 2022 to Monday, December 26, 2022, must call Start Corporation Coordinated Entry at 985-266-0143 now to schedule an application in-take appointment.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
fox8live.com
Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
55-Year-Old Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Crash on LA 46
55-Year-Old Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Crash on LA 46. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 55-year-old Louisiana bicyclist died in a crash on LA 46 in Chalmette on December 19 after reportedly turning left in front of a truck. On December 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on...
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NOPD search for French Quarter business burglar
According to the NOPD, a man was caught on surveillance video, climbing over a front gate and going into a business in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Animal shelters beg for fosters to get pets out of arctic weather
NEW ORLEANS — Animal shelters across southeastern Louisiana are urging people to foster if they can. Animal Rescue of New Orleans is calling it an emergency because freezing temperatures are no match for their warehouse. “It’s hard when it gets this cold to keep everyone warm," ARNO VP Ginny...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 1