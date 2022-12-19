Read full article on original website
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
LAPS asking animal lovers to help foster a pet during cold weather
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing to do its best to help shelter pets during the cold winter season, but they need some help from fellow animal lovers. With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s during the next couple of days, the Laredo Animal Protective Society...
Stay safe during upcoming cold front!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The winter season is officially upon south Texas and Laredo officials want to make sure everyone stays safe over the next couple of days. On Thursday night, temperatures are expected to get down to the 20s and we are expecting to see extreme cold for the next couple of nights.
CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of enthusiastic retirees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a very generous donation on Wednesday. Officials got together and collected about 100 toys for the Marine Corps. “Toys for Tots” campaign. One of the members of the group said they take...
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
How El Metro will throw ‘Grinchmas’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - He’s as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel -- And Christmas this year, the mean one: Mr. Grinch, will once again try to steal!. On Wednesday, December 21, El Metro says... Laredoans have a chance to make the Grinch’s small heart...
City of Laredo sheds light on Hanukkah traditions
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - To celebrate the second night of Hanukkah, the City of Laredo took part in the second annual Menorah Light Ceremony on Monday evening. City officials say with a growing engagement of Chabad in the community, it’s a tradition that’s important to recognize. The eight...
Arctic Chill has Arrived!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An arctic airmass has arrived. This is a large system, and will bring a hard freeze, temperatures at dawn Friday, Saturday, and Christmas mornings in the 20′s. It will be windy tonight, the winds will not be as strong Friday, and will be nearly calm Friday night, leading to the coldest temperatures of this event Saturday dawn. The air will be crisp and dry. A warming trend will begin Monday.
Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reminding everyone to put some precautions in place to keep their plants and pipes safe. Plants can be covered with plastic bags or moved into a warmer area in an effort to prevent them from freezing over. The city of Laredo...
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
City of Laredo prepares for drop in temperatures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the official start of winter, and much of the Lone Star State will be experiencing a massive drop in temperatures Thursday night. As a result, officials in cities like Houston and San Antonio will be setting up warming centers as they brace for the frigid cold, and Laredo is no exception.
Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight. According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
It’s not even April Fools’ day but weather is going to pull one on us .
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning temps in the low 50s with cloud skies. It’s going to be a tricky one temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s partly to mostly sunny a high of 71. Then in the afternoon around 5PM wind will shift to the north with...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near north Laredo shopping plaza
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza. The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store. First responders...
TxDOT prepares for freezing cold temperatures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The official start of the winter season is going to come with a big drop in temperatures for Laredo Thursday night. Temperatures will drop in the 20s with wind chills as low as five degrees above zero. Multiple agencies are already taking precautions including the Texas Department...
Shots fired on Laredo
A Navasota man was arrested after officers responded to a shooting at the 500 block of Laredo Street. On Dec. 12, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired. Officers met with a witness who described a male carrying a firearm and said he fled the scene in a vehicle.
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It has been several hours since Laredo Police responded to an incident along highway I-35. The Laredo Police Department said they are investigating it as a possible road rage incident. At this time, no arrests or injuries are reported. The incident happened on the northbound lane...
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain. For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down. And...
