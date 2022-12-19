ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News

Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News

When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets

The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, more RBs affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

As is customary this time of year, the war of attrition is claiming starting running backs every week. First, it was Dameon Pierce (ankle), then it was Jonathan Taylor (ankle). With backfield depth already depleted, fantasy football owners can ill afford to be without any key RBs. Heading into Saturday, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Harris, and Khalil Herbert are the most notable "questionable" backs, and all will affect Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions regardless of whether they're active or inactive.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Marquise Goodwin affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Chris Olave (hamstring) and Tyler Lockett (finger) have already been ruled "out" ahead of Saturday's games, but several more notable wide receivers, including Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore, Jakobi Meyers, Marquise Goodwin, and Treylon Burks, are officially "questionable." None are "must-starts," but all are at least on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble in deep leagues. Knowing the latest injury updates on these WRs is key before locking in your fantasy playoff lineups.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jaguars-Jets single-game tournaments

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go on the road to play Zach Wilson and the Jets on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 16. This prime-time matchup has a lot of playoff implications, as the Jaguars are a game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South, and the Jets are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two spots in the AFC. Even though the weather won't be great for Thursday's matchup, NFL DFS players will still have a lot of intriguing players to pick from as they put together their FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News

Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'

In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Sporting News

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 16 game: Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey run wild, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams go off

Happy holidays, everyone! December pigskin is in full swing, with NFL action jam-packed into four of the next five days. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite picks today will be loaded with high-profile names.
Sporting News

NFL Weather Week 16: Rain, snow, wind, cold in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Just in case you didn't have enough on your plate during semifinal week -- traveling for the holidays, majority of NFL games on Saturday, overanalyzing every fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decision -- Mother Nature decided to add one more. The Week 16 NFL weather forecast calls for steady rain for Jaguars-Jets, snow and 40-mph gusts for Saints-Browns, more heavy winds for Bills-Bears, and frigid cold for several other games. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup decisions.
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
