Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Sporting News
Why is Nick Foles starting for Colts? Jeff Saturday turns to new QB1 vs. Chargers as latest twist in Indy's bizarre season
Matt Ryan's time as the Colts' starter has come to an end. Again. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday that Ryan would no longer be starting for the Colts after their historic loss to the Vikings in Week 15. Instead, Indianapolis will roll with Nick Foles as its starter.
Sporting News
Jets vs. Jaguars weather updates: Heavy rain, wind in forecast for NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game
The Jaguars enter "Thursday Night Football" banking Trevor Lawrence's arm beating a stingy Jets defense. If the weather conditions are as bad as currently forecast, it may not be that simple. These AFC contenders won't just be battling each other. Heavy rain and intense wind gusts are being predicted for...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
Sporting News
Franco Harris dies at 72: NFL world mourns the loss of Steelers legend, 'Immaculate Reception' architect
Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back who played 13 seasons in the NFL, has died at 72. The Steelers legend logged 12,120 rushing yards — 15th most in NFL history — and 75 touchdowns during his time in the NFL. He spent all but one season in Pittsburgh and authored one of the league's most iconic plays, the Immaculate Reception.
Sporting News
Jets playoff chances: How New York can still earn AFC wild card berth after loss to Jaguars
The Jets' playoff hopes took another blow with a 19-3 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Jaguars. A season that began with real promise for the Jets, who were three games over .500 just one month ago, has reached a critical point after four consecutive losses. The streak began with...
Sporting News
When do the NFL playoffs start in 2023? Date, TV schedule & updated AFC, NFC playoff brackets
The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever during the 2022 season, and it only figures to become more chaotic as the season goes along. The race for the 2023 NFL playoffs is heating up, and plenty of teams are jockeying for position in the divisional and wild-card standings. That includes a tightly packed NFC East battle — from which all four teams could emerge as playoff participants — and an NFC South fight that will almost certainly send a team with a losing record into the postseason.
Sporting News
Zach Wilson's confidence falters as Jets QB is benched again: 'I've got to look myself in the mirror'
Zach Wilson's struggles reached a new low Thursday night. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was thoroughly outplayed by No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars breezed past the Jets 19-3. It was a sopping-wet night at MetLife Stadium; steady rain soaked the turf. Lawrence...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Khalil Herbert, more RBs affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As is customary this time of year, the war of attrition is claiming starting running backs every week. First, it was Dameon Pierce (ankle), then it was Jonathan Taylor (ankle). With backfield depth already depleted, fantasy football owners can ill afford to be without any key RBs. Heading into Saturday, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Harris, and Khalil Herbert are the most notable "questionable" backs, and all will affect Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions regardless of whether they're active or inactive.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Marquise Goodwin affecting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Chris Olave (hamstring) and Tyler Lockett (finger) have already been ruled "out" ahead of Saturday's games, but several more notable wide receivers, including Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore, Jakobi Meyers, Marquise Goodwin, and Treylon Burks, are officially "questionable." None are "must-starts," but all are at least on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble in deep leagues. Knowing the latest injury updates on these WRs is key before locking in your fantasy playoff lineups.
Sporting News
Jets vs. jaguars Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 16 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Jaguars travel to face the Jets to open Week 16 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), it's a battle of two AFC playoff hopefuls going in different directions. That sets up some interesting start 'em, sit 'em concerns for fantasy football owners needing to maximize points in seasonal-league playoffs.
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence stats: How Jaguars QB has lived up to No. 1 overall draft pick billing in 2022
The hype around Trevor Lawrence when he entered the league was almost unprecedented. Since high school, he has been billed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, and was viewed as the no-doubt, slam-dunk first overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie year was a bit of...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jaguars-Jets single-game tournaments
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will go on the road to play Zach Wilson and the Jets on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 16. This prime-time matchup has a lot of playoff implications, as the Jaguars are a game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South, and the Jets are one game behind the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two spots in the AFC. Even though the weather won't be great for Thursday's matchup, NFL DFS players will still have a lot of intriguing players to pick from as they put together their FanDuel single-game lineup.
Sporting News
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 16 game: Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey run wild, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams go off
Happy holidays, everyone! December pigskin is in full swing, with NFL action jam-packed into four of the next five days. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a great chance to build our bankroll with some high-quality player and game props. The playoff push is often when the stars shine brightest, so our favorite picks today will be loaded with high-profile names.
Sporting News
NFL Weather Week 16: Rain, snow, wind, cold in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Just in case you didn't have enough on your plate during semifinal week -- traveling for the holidays, majority of NFL games on Saturday, overanalyzing every fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decision -- Mother Nature decided to add one more. The Week 16 NFL weather forecast calls for steady rain for Jaguars-Jets, snow and 40-mph gusts for Saints-Browns, more heavy winds for Bills-Bears, and frigid cold for several other games. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup decisions.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 16: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With tens of millions of fantasy squads eliminated from championship contention, the majority of season-long owners will likely be moving to NFL DFS to get their competitive juices flowing. With 10 games on Saturday's main slate for a football Festivus this Christmas Eve, now is a great time to join the DraftKings and FanDuel fun. As an early gift, we have a stocking stuffed with Week 16 daily fantasy football sleepers and value plays to fill your weekend with more green than red.
Comments / 0