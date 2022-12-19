Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Under oath, Ryan Kelley refused to identify himself in Jan. 6 videos
Lansing — Ryan Kelley, a former candidate for Michigan governor, repeatedly declined under oath to identify himself in videos from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a newly released transcript of his interview with investigators for a U.S. House committee. Kelley, who came...
Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
MichMash: Investigation into Lee Chatfield’s alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ heats up
Lee Chatfield, a former Republican Michigan House representative, is being investigated by the state for connections to a long list of allegations, including embezzlement, bribery, misconduct and sexual assault. In this episode:. What we know about the investigation into Lee Chatfield. Why are Michigan district courts wary about releasing affidavits.
House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control
LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
michiganradio.org
Retiring justice calls for fix to Michigan's exoneration law in concurrence
Michigan’s exoneration law needs to updated so more people who were wrongfully convicted can be compensated for time needlessly spent in prison, argued Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack in one of her final actions before she leaves the bench. McCormack authored a reluctant concurring opinion to an...
MI Democrats celebrate large victories as year ends
Democrats held an end-of-the-year event, promoting their accomplishments.
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term
Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
michiganchronicle.com
COMMENTARY: Redistricting in Michigan and Race!
Redistricting in Michigan has dealt African Americans a bad hand. The ‘so called’ Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission fell far short of fairness with no consideration of the history, legacy, and need for voting rights protections. The Voting Rights Act is in place for a reason! Every racial or...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
Attorney General Dana Nessel's office made the announcement Thursday.
WWMTCw
Michigan trucking company owner launches longshot bid for president
LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Blanc man has set his sights on the White House for 2024. Anthony Hudson begins his days as the owner of a small trucking company outside of Flint, but once he's off that job he clocks into another: his campaign to become the next U.S. president.
Detroit News
Trump to challenge NY sex-abuse survivor law as unconstitutional
Former President Donald Trump is planning to argue that a New York law temporarily allowing people to sue over alleged sexual abuse that may have occurred decades earlier is unconstitutional. A lawyer for Trump said Wednesday during a federal court hearing in Manhattan that the argument would be included in...
Detroit News
Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure
Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
Michigan Board of State Canvassers certify partial recount of Prop 2 and Prop 3
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 during a meeting on Wednesday.
Detroit News
Michigan elections board certifies recounts that upheld ballot proposal victories
Lansing — Michigan's Board of State Canvassers certified Wednesday the findings of hand recounts that upheld two ballot proposals' victories, with elections director Jonathan Brater saying the reviews showed voting machines had worked properly. The developments at the panel's meeting marked another defeat for groups and individuals who have...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
How Michigan reps voted on Puerto Rico statehood
Should Puerto Rico be granted statehood? Michigan’s representatives in Congress think so, and they voted that way earlier this month. The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly on Dec. 15 to leave that choice to the people of Puerto Rico, in a vote that would take place in November 2023. Michigan’s 14-member House delegation voted in favor of letting the people of Puerto Rico choose whether to join the union.
Detroit News
In strategy session after losses, Michigan Republicans say donors abandoned them
Lansing — The co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party privately told supporters last month that the party's long-established donors would rather "lose this whole state" than help GOP candidates because they "hate" former President Donald Trump. Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford,...
Is a pay raise in store for Michigan lawmakers?
For those who believe state lawmakers are overpaid and underworked, you might like what the head of the state pay panel has to say.
wdet.org
Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan
Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
WWMTCw
Lawmakers no longer able to make unannounced prison visits, per new department policy
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers will have less access to state prisons starting at the end of December, due to a change to an internal policy at the Michigan Department of Corrections that allowed legislators to enter its facilities without any warning. Lawmakers are directed to give an 72-hour...
