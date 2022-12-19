ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Under oath, Ryan Kelley refused to identify himself in Jan. 6 videos

Lansing — Ryan Kelley, a former candidate for Michigan governor, repeatedly declined under oath to identify himself in videos from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a newly released transcript of his interview with investigators for a U.S. House committee. Kelley, who came...
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Detroit Free Press

House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control

LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
michiganradio.org

Retiring justice calls for fix to Michigan's exoneration law in concurrence

Michigan’s exoneration law needs to updated so more people who were wrongfully convicted can be compensated for time needlessly spent in prison, argued Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack in one of her final actions before she leaves the bench. McCormack authored a reluctant concurring opinion to an...
Detroit News

Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term

Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
POTTERVILLE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

COMMENTARY: Redistricting in Michigan and Race!

Redistricting in Michigan has dealt African Americans a bad hand. The ‘so called’ Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission fell far short of fairness with no consideration of the history, legacy, and need for voting rights protections. The Voting Rights Act is in place for a reason! Every racial or...
Detroit News

Trump to challenge NY sex-abuse survivor law as unconstitutional

Former President Donald Trump is planning to argue that a New York law temporarily allowing people to sue over alleged sexual abuse that may have occurred decades earlier is unconstitutional. A lawyer for Trump said Wednesday during a federal court hearing in Manhattan that the argument would be included in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

Finley: Maddock nails it on GOP failure

Who knew Meshawn Maddock was such a brilliant political analyst? The Michigan Republican Party co-chair offered her assessment of what went wrong for the state GOP in the midterm elections, and she hit that nail dead solid on the head. Her conclusion, as expressed in a recent strategy meeting with...
Detroit News

Michigan elections board certifies recounts that upheld ballot proposal victories

Lansing — Michigan's Board of State Canvassers certified Wednesday the findings of hand recounts that upheld two ballot proposals' victories, with elections director Jonathan Brater saying the reviews showed voting machines had worked properly. The developments at the panel's meeting marked another defeat for groups and individuals who have...
Michigan Capitol Confidential

How Michigan reps voted on Puerto Rico statehood

Should Puerto Rico be granted statehood? Michigan’s representatives in Congress think so, and they voted that way earlier this month. The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly on Dec. 15 to leave that choice to the people of Puerto Rico, in a vote that would take place in November 2023. Michigan’s 14-member House delegation voted in favor of letting the people of Puerto Rico choose whether to join the union.
Detroit News

In strategy session after losses, Michigan Republicans say donors abandoned them

Lansing — The co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party privately told supporters last month that the party's long-established donors would rather "lose this whole state" than help GOP candidates because they "hate" former President Donald Trump. Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford,...
wdet.org

Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan

Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
