Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
How To Keep Your Home Safely Warm As Brutally Cold Temperatures Hit Chicago
CHICAGO — The winter storm set to hit Chicago on Thursday will send temperatures plummeting, with the bitter cold expected to last throughout the weekend. Officials have urged Chicagoans to stay indoors to be safe. A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon, sending temperatures plummeting in the span...
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
Doctor Calls For More Mental Health Support For Chicago Cops After 3rd Officer Suicide in a Week
Like many people Thursday, Dr. Carrie Steiner received the news that another Chicago police officer took their own life. Steiner is a former Chicago police officer who also operates a first responders wellness center, helping officers who are struggling with their mental health. During an unrelated press conference Thursday morning,...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Chicago to Issue Mask Advisory if City Reaches ‘High' Alert Level, Mayor Says
If Chicago reaches a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city will issue a mask advisory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday, just ahead of the holiday weekend. The CDC is expected to release its updated community levels Thursday evening. Last week, Chicago and...
Chicago mother carries on son's dedication to blood drives after his death
A Chicago mother is carrying on her son's legacy and dedication to blood drives after he died in a car accident at age 20.
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Amtrak Drastically Cuts Service in Chicago Area as Winter Storm Arrives
Passengers hoping to use Amtrak for their holiday travel are feeling the effects of a winter storm that’s hammering a good portion of the country, with trains traveling to and from Chicago impacted by the weather. According to the latest information from Amtrak, more than half of Hiawatha trains...
Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard for hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast for a while in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger around 3 p.m. An hour later, it was an inch.With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All...
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
newsy.com
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem
Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
fox32chicago.com
Growing number of children in Illinois being hospitalized after consuming edibles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A growing number of Illinois children are being hospitalized after consuming edibles. To put into perspective how bad this problem has gotten, in 2017 only three kids in Cook County were hospitalized. In 2021, that number jumped to 124. This is especially concerning because children are especially...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Peter Salvino Marks 2nd Death of Young Man in Lake Michigan This Month
The death of 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan this week, marks the second young man to be found dead in the water in Chicago this month. Earlier in December, 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert was also found dead in the lake...
Woman Dies While Working on Production Floor of Gurnee Business
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, was cleaning inside a building in the 1900 block of Swanson Court around 1 a.m. when she was injured, the office said.
Woman Who Lost Both Legs in Boating Accident at ‘Playpen' Near Oak Street Beach Files Lawsuit
A negligence lawsuit has been filed by a woman who lost both legs in a boating accident at the “Playpen” in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach last summer. Lana Batochir was injured last August as she and friends were on a raft near the beach. A rented yacht began drifting toward them as the captain struggled with a malfunctioning anchor, according to a preliminary accident report.
fox32chicago.com
Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience
CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1