ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

How To Keep Your Home Safely Warm As Brutally Cold Temperatures Hit Chicago

CHICAGO — The winter storm set to hit Chicago on Thursday will send temperatures plummeting, with the bitter cold expected to last throughout the weekend. Officials have urged Chicagoans to stay indoors to be safe. A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon, sending temperatures plummeting in the span...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast for a while in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger around 3 p.m. An hour later, it was an inch.With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All...
CHICAGO, IL
newsy.com

Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Who Lost Both Legs in Boating Accident at ‘Playpen' Near Oak Street Beach Files Lawsuit

A negligence lawsuit has been filed by a woman who lost both legs in a boating accident at the “Playpen” in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach last summer. Lana Batochir was injured last August as she and friends were on a raft near the beach. A rented yacht began drifting toward them as the captain struggled with a malfunctioning anchor, according to a preliminary accident report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience

CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy