HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Kamaka Hepa made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 19 points and Hawaii beat Pepperdine 76-70 at the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii improved to 7-3 with the win and Pepperdine fell to 6-6.

MALIBU, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO