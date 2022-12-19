Man dead, ID’d after shooting on Mariano’s rooftop parking lot

CHICAGO – A 37-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on the rooftop parking lot of a Mariano’s.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Mariano’s grocery store located at West Chicago Avenue near Damen Avenue after reports of a shooting.

According to police, 37-year-old Darian Neal was inside a vehicle when an unknown car pulled up, two people exited with guns and opened fire.

Paramedics rushed Neal to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head in ‘grave condition’ where he was later pronounced dead.

SkyCam9 observed paramedics pull Neal from a white vehicle riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and load him into an ambulance. Several shell casings were also visible.

David Herrera, a candidate for 36th Ward alderman, said he heard the shooting from his office.

“We actually put up our sign on the top balcony and heard what sounded like fireworks, it was 20-25, so it was a little hard to believe they were gunshots,” Herrera said.

The shooting was a targeted hit, Herrera believes. Due to increased violence, he feels the ward should hire private security to help patrol the area.

“That’s what we’re going to have to do is take safety into our own hands,” Herrera said. “At this point, it’s really unfortunate.”

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

