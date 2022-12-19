ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dead, ID’d after shooting on Mariano’s rooftop parking lot

By Alonzo Small, Dana Rebik, Shannon Halligan
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYBzM_0jo99ftD00

CHICAGO – A 37-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on the rooftop parking lot of a Mariano’s.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Mariano’s grocery store located at West Chicago Avenue near Damen Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Vigil honors teen shot and killed on City’s West Side

According to police, 37-year-old Darian Neal was inside a vehicle when an unknown car pulled up, two people exited with guns and opened fire.

Paramedics rushed Neal to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head in ‘grave condition’ where he was later pronounced dead.

SkyCam9 observed paramedics pull Neal from a white vehicle riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and load him into an ambulance. Several shell casings were also visible.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

David Herrera, a candidate for 36th Ward alderman, said he heard the shooting from his office.

“We actually put up our sign on the top balcony and heard what sounded like fireworks, it was 20-25, so it was a little hard to believe they were gunshots,” Herrera said.

The shooting was a targeted hit, Herrera believes. Due to increased violence, he feels the ward should hire private security to help patrol the area.

“That’s what we’re going to have to do is take safety into our own hands,” Herrera said. “At this point, it’s really unfortunate.”

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s been tragic and devastating’: Pilsen community talks school safety after Benito Juarez fatal shooting

Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 18

Dicky Donuts
7d ago

Ridiculous. The holiday mania has some people sinking into total madness. Stay alert good people when outdoors in our city.

Reply
10
PoppaSmurF
7d ago

When the shooters jump out and they already aiming there’s not much you can do My guy. If he a civilian RIP.. but if he was a Banger out here doing Bs then he know 25 to life or Death come with the application when you play the game .

Reply
6
Margaret Davis
7d ago

Well damn, you can't even go to the grocery store, gas station or anywhere without people getting out of cars shooting.

Reply
6
 

