Report: Padres sign RHP Seth Lugo

The Padres have reportedly agreed to a 2-year contract with versatile RHP Seth Lugo, who had spent his entire 7-year career with the Mets. The deal is reportedly worth just over $15 million for 2 years, with performance bonuses for both starting and relieving.

Lugo has served as both a starter and high leverage reliever with the Mets, though his last start came in 2020. Lugo appeared in 62 games in 2022, earning a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 69 strikeouts compared to just 18 walks in 65 innings pitched. Lugo will reportedly have an opportunity to start with the Padres, rounding out their rotation which already includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Nick Martinez.

