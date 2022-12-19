Read full article on original website
Child Hunger Outreach Partners to move from Tunkhannok branch to Scranton
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Child Hunger outreach partners is moving from their Tunkhannok branch to Scranton. The organization runs programs to help children facing food insecurity including the backpack program. They said a lot of kids they help are in the Scranton school district so the move will make...
Olsen Christmas Wish 2022
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Olsen Christmas Wish organization held an event to give local kids a good Christmas. The event took place at the Stroudsmoor Inn where children were presented with gifts from their wish lists. About 106 children were in attendance and able to visit Santa...
Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
Mattress fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews quickly knocked down a fire early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. It broke out after midnight along Pine Street in Nanticoke. Authorities say a mattress caught on fire. We're not sure how. Nobody got hurt in that overnight fire in Luzerne County. See news happening?...
Bischoff Inn Renovations Tour
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Senator Dave Argall and Representative-elect Jamie Barton paid a visit to Bischoff Inn in Tamaqua and get an update on the progress of their renovations. This new boutique hotel will be opening next month and is located at the site of the Conrad Bischoff...
Previously homeless mother and daughter hold clothing, food drive
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A 5th-grade student at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School asked to start donating clothing during the holidays. What started as a couple of hats and gloves hanging on a tree in Lehighton Park is now a full-blown operation consuming their Kunkletown garage in Monroe County’s West End.
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
Glass blowing holiday ornament workshop
FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Keystone College held a glass-blowing ornament workshop as a way for people to celebrate the holidays. It took place this evening at the Keystone College Art Center on Tuesday from 6 PM-9 PM. Those who participated learned how to create their own glass decorative...
Popular Christmas light display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — With Christmas less then a week away, you’ll find a popular holiday lights attraction in Scranton if you want to get in the spirit. The Christmas Lights House of Scranton can be seen from near and far on 300 Prospect Avenue. Families can take...
Santa Visits Lackawanna County Head Start with the Help of PennDOT
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The jolly man himself, dropped off some early Christmas presents Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County. Students at Lackawanna County Head Start, got the chance to meet Santa. Santa was brought to the school, all thanks to PennDOT, since his sleigh is in the shop...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Lacawac Sanctuary receives grant for youth program
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. (WOLF) — The Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center located on 550 acres on the shore of Lake Wallenpaupack was recently awarded a grant for its Youth Conservation in Action Program. Lacawac was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation administered by The...
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed. LUZERNE...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
LCTA snow routes ahead of upcoming storm
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority announced that as of this morning, buses will be running on the following snow routes:. Route #1 Miners Mills: No changes. Route #2 Pittston Circulator: Use William Street Inbound. No Defoe or Butler Streets. Use Bypass. No Laurel. Route #3...
St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen Christmas Food Distribution
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen held a Christmas food distribution event. The event was operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. Food was given out throughout the day to anyone in need of assistance. This is an addition to the daily...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP Police Log, 12/22/2022
NORTHERN SCHUYLKILL – The following is a compilation of police incidents in and around the northern Schuylkill area, handled by the Pennsylvania State Police. POTTSVILLE- A Shenandoah woman and a Pottsville man were charged for drug possession after a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. State Police...
