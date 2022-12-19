ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
Times Leader

Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Homeless Persons Memorial Service in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church and Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted a Homeless Persons Memorial. The event was meant to bring awareness to National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day and honor those in the community who are homeless and have lost their lives.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Man charged after allegedly chasing woman with hammer

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Saint Clair is facing aggravated assault charges for an incident involving a hammer late last month. According to Skook News, Saint Clair Police said that on November 30th, officers were called to East Lawton Street for a report of a male chasing a female with a hammer.
SAINT CLAIR, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who've lost […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Code Blue advisory issued for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 'Code Blue' advisory has been enacted in the City of Wilkes-Barre for upcoming dates. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city is issuing a 'Code Blue' classification beginning Friday evening, December 23 through the morning of Wednesday, December 28 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Police arrest two women on felony assault charges

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two women after they pistol-whipped, poured bleach and kicked a woman in a third-floor hallway of the Sherman Hills apartment high rise late Monday night. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the high rise where they detected a strong odor of bleach and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

New market opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — La Isla Fresh Market hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for their grand opening. The market can be found at 500 Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. The store was able to get a new location due to funding from Wilkes Barre's Spark Program. That program was...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'

PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger' campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NEPA until 1 PM

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON. EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional. snow accumulations of 1 to...
WYOMING STATE
WOLF

Lucky ShopRite shoppers received $250 gift card

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO(WOLF) — Who wouldn't want some help paying for groceries these days with the higher costs of almost everything?. Some lucky shoppers in Mt. Pocono received the gift of groceries. A total of $5,000 in ShopRite gift cards were handed out to customers. Mount Airy Casino...
MOUNT POCONO, PA

