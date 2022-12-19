Read full article on original website
Police: Man pistol-whipped inside Wilkes-Barre home
WILKES-BARRE — City police Thursday released additional information about a reported shooting at a Poplar Street residence. P
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Times Leader
Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
WOLF
Suspect wanted for vehicle thefts, break-ins throughout Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking to identify a person they say has been involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the area. On December 18th, police say the suspect stole a vehicle on Ketchum Street in Wilkes-Barre Township. They then allegedly went...
WOLF
Homeless Persons Memorial Service in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania hosted a Homeless Persons Memorial. The event was meant to bring awareness to National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day and honor those in the community who are homeless and have lost their lives.
WOLF
Man charged after allegedly chasing woman with hammer
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Saint Clair is facing aggravated assault charges for an incident involving a hammer late last month. According to Skook News, Saint Clair Police said that on November 30th, officers were called to East Lawton Street for a report of a male chasing a female with a hammer.
Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
Code Blue advisory issued for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Code Blue’ advisory has been enacted in the City of Wilkes-Barre for upcoming dates. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ classification beginning Friday evening, December 23 through the morning of Wednesday, December 28 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency […]
Times Leader
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Pa. girl’s hair got caught in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine: lawsuit
WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township couple filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court for injuries their daughter suffered when her hair got caught in a ticket machine while patronizing Chuck E. Cheese in Wilkes-Barre Township. The lawsuit filed last week by attorneys Melissa A. Scartelli and Kristin Mazzarella...
Times Leader
Police arrest two women on felony assault charges
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two women after they pistol-whipped, poured bleach and kicked a woman in a third-floor hallway of the Sherman Hills apartment high rise late Monday night. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the high rise where they detected a strong odor of bleach and...
WOLF
PennDOT Repairs Part of 309 from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre Due to Ice Concerns
HANOVER TWNP. LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One major roadway in Luzerne County becomes hazardous in bad weather. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spoke to residents and got to check out the work PennDOT completed, ahead of this week’s storm. To get from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre, many travel busy...
WOLF
New market opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — La Isla Fresh Market hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for their grand opening. The market can be found at 500 Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. The store was able to get a new location due to funding from Wilkes Barre’s Spark Program. That program was...
WOLF
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
WOLF
Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
WOLF
Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'
PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual ‘Hops & Vines for Hunger’ campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NEPA until 1 PM
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON. EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional. snow accumulations of 1 to...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania's Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus.
WOLF
Lucky ShopRite shoppers received $250 gift card
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO(WOLF) — Who wouldn't want some help paying for groceries these days with the higher costs of almost everything?. Some lucky shoppers in Mt. Pocono received the gift of groceries. A total of $5,000 in ShopRite gift cards were handed out to customers. Mount Airy Casino...
