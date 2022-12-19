RAWLINS, WYOMING — Two Carbon County EMTs were struck by a vehicle this morning. One died and the other was injured while responding to a crash on I-80 in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on December 21, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO