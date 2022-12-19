Sarasota Sheriff’s Office confirms 75-yer-old Alan Otis Smith shot his girlfriend. After being wounded she fled and neighbors called 911. The female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies evacuated surrounding apartments, as they believed Smith was armed and still inside. Sarasota Sheriff's Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team spent several hours trying to contact him. Eventually SWAT forced entry and found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

