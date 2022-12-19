Read full article on original website
Santa surprises medically fragile children
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Big Man in the red suit surprised some special kids Tuesday morning. Banyan Pediatric Care Centers is a medical daycare for children who need skilled nursing. More than a dozen of these kids were welcomed with some Christmas magic when Santa came by to visit. "It’s...
Hundreds of kids gifted shoes this holiday season
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - More than 900 kids will be rocking a new pair of shoes this Christmas. The Bower Foundation in Manatee County raised enough money to make this happen over the weekend. On Saturday, kids lined up to pick up the shoes they wanted at the Walmart on...
Suncoast residents set their New Year's resolutions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The holidays are a time of reflection. As 2022 comes to a close, we remember the highs and also set goals for the new year. SNN went to the weekly farmers market in Downtown Sarasota to find out what residents are looking forward to most. "I...
Preparing for holiday travel chaos on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - “It’s going to be a very busy period, we estimate about 240,000 passengers over the period December 21st to January 2nd," said President and Chief Executive Officer of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo. With several flights coming in and out of the Sarasota Bradenton...
Police warn shoppers to be vigilant of thieves this holiday season
SARASOTA - With many shoppers purchasing those last minute gifts this holiday season, officials warn package deliveries and expensive items make a tempting target for thieves. “When someone goes on to your porch and takes whatever is you’ve been waiting for, you feel violated, and someone has taken your stuff," said Bradenton Police Department PIO, Meredith Frameli.
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash, Monday
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN ) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Sarasota County, Monday night, troopers say. It happened on South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Florida highway troopers say a 61-year-old bicyclist was southbound on U.S. 41 when a pick-up truck driven by...
Woman survives being shot by live-in boyfriend
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office confirms 75-yer-old Alan Otis Smith shot his girlfriend. After being wounded she fled and neighbors called 911. The female was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies evacuated surrounding apartments, as they believed Smith was armed and still inside. Sarasota Sheriff's Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team spent several hours trying to contact him. Eventually SWAT forced entry and found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.
Post-Hurricane Ian Caused Major Damage For Boat Docks
Mary Vesely is a resident of a house in Bradenton where dock completely collapse as the result of Hurricane Ian. "We evacuated during hurricane Ian and we came back to a unexpected surprise," Vesely said. Vesely says the damage is around 100,000 and home owners insurance will not cover any...
4 Indians sign Letters of Intent for college football
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - Today was early signing day for high school athletes. Four Venice Indians football players signed their letters of intent. All played on last year's State Championship team, or this year's State Runner-Up. Fin Jones to Florida Atlantic, Elliot Washington is heading to Penn...
