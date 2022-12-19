Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Aspire Credit Union donates $2,500 and more to Minot domestic violence organization
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is approaching its goal of raising $15,000. Aspire Credit Union contributed a $2,500 check. In addition to the check, they donated cars full of food and dozens of gifts for the residents. Jill McDonald, the executive director of...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
KFYR-TV
Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
Christmas came early for Jim Hill students thanks to Power of the Purse
And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.
KFYR-TV
New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
rtands.com
BNSF Executes Bridge Deck Replacement
BNSF replaces bridge deck 120 ft. above the ground without a hitch. At BNSF, we’re a team of tough-minded optimists, and nothing gets us revved up like a good challenge. Our Engineering Structures team on the Montana Division responded with a “Challenge accepted!” when it was time to replace the entire deck of the Gassman Coulee Trestle rail bridge in North Dakota, about 5 miles west of Minot.
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot High basketball programs are a combined 9-0 so far this season, and both teams are rated number one in Class-A by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Century Patriots are second in both polls. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL. 1....
