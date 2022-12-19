Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KREM
Boomtown: Top 10 stories on growth in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been another year of growth here in the Inland Northwest and KREM 2 News is dedicated to digging deeper and bringing you more on all the changes. In our Boomtown series we examine major projects and changes as our region continues to grow. Here is...
WSDOT says Camp Hope is now down to under 200 people
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to a recent update from WSDOT, there is an estimated 198 people living at Camp Hope. WSDOT says some people who may be working off-site, getting treatment, or doing other things were not counted. In late October/early November, there were reportedly 467 people at the camp. WSDOT used drone tracking to show how the camp got...
City of Spokane activates third full-city plow
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is activating its third full-city plow of the season. Multiple inches of snow fell across the region on Tuesday. The City says crews will be working on arterials tonight and move to residential areas overnight. More crews will help the City Wednesday morning. The City says the plow is expected to take three...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane offering free Christmas Tree pickup
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Solid Waste Collection Department will be offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup for all of its customers starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6. Once decorations are removed from your Christmas tree, place it at least three feet away from the refuse...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope now under 200 residents, state agencies say
At its height this summer, Washington’s largest homeless encampment had an estimated population of more than 600. Since October, the population of Camp Hope has shrunk to fewer than 200. Camp Hope, located next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, has been a source of contention between...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
KHQ Right Now
More people move into the Catalyst Project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood
According to Catholic Charities, 26 people have moved into the Catalyst Housing Project in Spokane's West Hills Neighborhood since it opened. Residents have already seen the benefits of living indoors.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
inlander.com
The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay. In multiple...
SVFD saves home in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out at a carport structure at 621 N. Locust at around 8:40 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the scene, and found the carport structure full engulfed. The fire also extended into the back corner of the home. Firefighters entered the home, found the fire in the attic, and...
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
KHQ Right Now
Crash cleared on Maple Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes in both directions of the Maple Street Bridge reopened Thursday evening, after a crash caused a closure for more than an hour. A crash on the Maple Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is blocking both southbound lanes, and 1 northbound lane. The crash took place...
KREM
Timeline of Spokane's Homeless Crisis
The homeless camp near I-90 in Spokane has become one of the most controversial issues in the County. Here's a look at how we got where we are today.
KREM
School closures: Snowstorm cancels, delays school in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow for lower elevations like Spokane. The mountains will get...
Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
KHQ Right Now
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chills – Mark
We’ll have very cold temperatures with NE winds bringing the wind chill down to -20 degrees. Use caution while being outdoors. Our high today will be 3 degrees. More snow is moving in Friday with 2-4 inches expected, with more snow fall in the mountain passes. Plan your day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
Comments / 0