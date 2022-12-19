ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

News Channel 25

Salvation Army falling short of set goal

WACO, Texas — Waco’s Salvation Army only has four days to receive donations meeting the goal of $180,000. A few issues have led to the lack of donations to red kettles. The Salvation Army says volunteer ringers were not accessible as years past. “Adamantly there have been some...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland. They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes. When the check arrived, everyone reached for...
MARYLAND STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WACO, TX
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
KILLEEN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

In Only Texas and 1 Other State, Mutual Combat is Legal

Many individuals might be surprised to know that mutual combat is legal in Texas. But it’s true. Penal Code 22.06 says that if two people agree to engage in a physical altercation then they may engage in physical contact. In a current episode of the “Advice Not Taken” podcast,...
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Weird Laws in Texas: No eating other people's trash!

It may come as a surprise to learn that the laws governing us today are not the only ones that have ever existed. In fact, some of the more colorful, and sometimes bizarre, laws that have been passed over the years still remain on the books, and are just as enforceable as any other legal code. Whether it’s a law prohibiting the wearing of a mask in public, or a law banning the use of profanity in public, these strange laws have been passed and still remain in effect in various parts of the United States. From the seemingly silly to the downright absurd, these weird laws still on the books offer an interesting insight into the history of lawmaking and the culture of different states.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Timothy Ferch

Millions of people have served in the U.S. Army and many of them right here at Fort Hood. Soldiers like Timothy Ferch, a combat veteran who spent 20 years in the Army. It's a decision inspired by his father and brother who served before him. ”I guess I wanted to...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
KILLEEN, TX

