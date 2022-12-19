Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Temple woman raising $15,000 to help McLane Children's Hospital paint murals near healing garden
Allison Dickson has put together several fundraisers over the past seven years to help raise money for McLane Children’s Hospital. “In my heart I want to use my time my voice in my energy to get back and make a difference,” said Dickson. The money helped provide McLane’s...
News Channel 25
Salvation Army falling short of set goal
WACO, Texas — Waco’s Salvation Army only has four days to receive donations meeting the goal of $180,000. A few issues have led to the lack of donations to red kettles. The Salvation Army says volunteer ringers were not accessible as years past. “Adamantly there have been some...
KWTX
Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
MySanAntonio
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
News Channel 25
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous $1,000 tip
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) — Barb Harris wanted to give back this holiday season. She rounded up 24 people to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland. They met at 10 a.m. on Monday to eat grits, apples, eggs and pancakes. When the check arrived, everyone reached for...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Salvation Army calls for bell-ringers as $180K donation goal falters
A cold drizzle Monday afternoon didn’t stop David Skelton, 68, from getting out to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, as he has done for the past four holiday seasons. “What warms my heart is the amount of giving, the generosity of the community,” Skelton...
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
proclaimerscv.com
In Only Texas and 1 Other State, Mutual Combat is Legal
Many individuals might be surprised to know that mutual combat is legal in Texas. But it’s true. Penal Code 22.06 says that if two people agree to engage in a physical altercation then they may engage in physical contact. In a current episode of the “Advice Not Taken” podcast,...
theleadernews.com
Weird Laws in Texas: No eating other people's trash!
It may come as a surprise to learn that the laws governing us today are not the only ones that have ever existed. In fact, some of the more colorful, and sometimes bizarre, laws that have been passed over the years still remain on the books, and are just as enforceable as any other legal code. Whether it’s a law prohibiting the wearing of a mask in public, or a law banning the use of profanity in public, these strange laws have been passed and still remain in effect in various parts of the United States. From the seemingly silly to the downright absurd, these weird laws still on the books offer an interesting insight into the history of lawmaking and the culture of different states.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
News Channel 25
Brazos County emergency management prepares community for Arctic freeze
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — An Arctic blast is coming to the Brazos Valley later this week with temperatures dropping in the teens by Friday. Brazos County Emergency Management spoke with KRHD News on ways you can prepare at home before the temperatures drastically drop over the next 48 hours.
News Channel 25
WATCH: Gov. Abbott holds press conference on incoming Winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — An Arctic blast is set to blanket the state with freezing temperatures starting Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Austin discussing the state's response to the incoming cold.
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Timothy Ferch
Millions of people have served in the U.S. Army and many of them right here at Fort Hood. Soldiers like Timothy Ferch, a combat veteran who spent 20 years in the Army. It's a decision inspired by his father and brother who served before him. ”I guess I wanted to...
The Largest National Park in Texas is Growing Even Bigger in ’23
Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Kinda wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the whole list. I know what you're thinking, "there...
fox44news.com
Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
Comments / 0