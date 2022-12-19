ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity

READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert. With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless...

