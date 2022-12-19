Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners award $750K for construction of Reading grocery store
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate a grant not to exceed $750,000 to Super Natural & Fresh Produce for the development of a supermarket and fresh produce store at 229 N. 4th St. City businessman Lepoldo Sanchez needs $1.5 million to complete...
Home prices spike again across Lehigh Valley but there’s reason for buyer optimism, experts say
Affordable housing continues to be a roadblock for many homebuyers and it’s even giving sellers preparing to enter the home buying market a cause for concern, area realtors say. Although buyers have more options to choose from, home prices remain high and soaring borrowing costs have increased monthly payments...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Bethlehem Landfill rezoning approved, over opposition from angry, full-house crowd
Well over 100 Lower Saucon Township residents left their homes four nights before Christmas to voice their outrage Wednesday night at proposed changes that paves the way for the potential expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. The township council held a public hearing on zoning changes that include rezoning 275.7 acres...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
Best selling spirits in Pa. in 2021-22 fiscal year: Is your favorite on the list?
Pennsylvania residents spent $1.66 billion on spirits in the last fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. Here’s the list of the top 25 liquors sold during the 2021-22 fiscal...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple who painstakingly restored, preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion talk with 69 News
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters, walls and doors, to coffered bedroom ceilings and stained glass, even on the rainiest of days, south Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion shines. "The talent we had in Pennsylvania to do this individual craftsmanship is unbelievable. You can't duplicate it," said John Noble as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday. The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity
READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert. With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless...
