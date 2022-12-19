ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts to Shedeur Sanders' Big Decision

Wednesday's news that former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders will team up with his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado shouldn't have come as a surprise. After all, Deion Sanders brought Shedeur with him to his introductory press conference with the Buffaloes and named him the team's ...
KENT STATE 47, UTEP 46

Percentages: FG .321, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Thomas 2-10, Jacobs 1-2, Santiago 1-3, Davis 0-2, Sullinger 0-3, Carry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis, Jacobs, Payton). Turnovers: 10 (Carry 6, Santiago 3, Davis). Steals: 11 (Thomas 3, Santiago 2, Carry, Davis, Jacobs, Odusipe,...
STANFORD 75, LOYOLA CHICAGO 62

Percentages: FG .414, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Kennedy 4-7, Norris 2-6, Thomas 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Welch 0-1, Alston 0-2, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alston 2). Turnovers: 12 (Schwieger 5, Norris 3, Alston 2, Kennedy 2). Steals: 5 (Schwieger 3, Kennedy, Norris).
UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
