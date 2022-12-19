Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.

