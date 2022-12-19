Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Cahen, Robert
Robert Cahen, born in Cleveland on Sept. 28, 1948. Passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 on his 48th wedding anniversary of marriage to his beloved wife, Alice (nee Silverman). Loving father of Geoffrey (Candice), Jonathan (Jessica) and Benjamin (Aryn) Cahen. Devoted grandfather of Nathaniel, Ryan, Juliette, Gabby, Landon, Hayden and Braxton. Dear brother of Jerry (Dina) Cahen. Cherished son of the late Ruth and Gilbert Cahen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Brown, Rick
Rick Brown, 65, of University Heights was born in Cleveland on July 23, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Ketti Finneran; devoted father of Gabriel Brown (Kate Rosenberg) of New York City and Madison Brown of South Euclid; dear brother of Ellen Brown (Don Ungemach) of University Heights; cherished uncle and cousin of many.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eton Chagrin Boulevard lights the menorah
Fromovitz Chabad Center hosted its annual Chanukah celebration and a menorah lighting Dec. 19 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere. Rabbi Moshe Gancz, director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood, introduced the lighting of the menorah and announced that his wife, Fromovitz co-director Rivky Gancz, gave birth to their ninth child that same day.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We know we can’t fight antisemitism on our own’
To “Shine A Light on Antisemitism,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a special Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 20, with remarks from community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and the importance of standing together. More than 275 people from across the Jewish and secular Cleveland community...
Cleveland Jewish News
Robert Cahen, former JCC executive director, dies at 74
Publisher's note: This story has been updated to include shiva information. Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary. He was 74. Cahen led the JCC from 1997 to 2003 and left to become executive director of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah celebrated for first time on Chardon Square
For the first time, Chardon Square in Geauga County dons representation of Chanukah as a small group gathered for a ceremonial lighting of an LED menorah and dreidel on the first day of the Jewish holiday. As Chardon Square has depicted a manger scene in the winter months for many...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad of the West Side celebrates Chanukah at Crocker Park
Chabad of the West Side held its Chanukah Celebration & Giant Menorah Lighting on the second night of the holiday Dec. 19, at The Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake. Festivities included a gelt drop, an inflatable bounce house, arcade games, live music, latkes and other Chanukah treats, crafts, games and a performance by The Rockin Robots.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hoicowitz, Marilyn
Marilyn Lou Hoicowitz (nee Kline), born Nov. 25, 1929, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Larry (Gail) Hoicowitz and Marcene (Bruce) Baum. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Scott) Corman, Ryan (Jordan) Baum, Scott (Bridget) Baum, Daniel (Emma) Hoicowitz and Jennifer (Robby) Boroff. Great grandmother of Joshua, Maxx, Madison, Avery, Fiona, Zara, Brayden, Ari, Lana and Ethel. Cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Sol Kline.
Cleveland Jewish News
150 celebrate first night of Chanukah at Solon Chabad
About 150 people gathered at Solon Chabad Dec. 18 to celebrate the first night of Chanukah and light the menorah. Present at the event were Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, who lit the 20-foot-tall menorah, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, who welcomed attendees, and Emily Savy, who dressed up in a dreidel costume to entertain children.
Cleveland Jewish News
Aleksander Shul, University Heights reach agreement
Aleksander Shul and the city of University Heights have settled their ongoing legal battles, allowing the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood and construct a new building at 4380 University Parkway. University Heights City Council met Dec. 19 to discuss the settlement, which University Heights Mayor Michael D....
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI marks Israel’s 75th anniversary with scholar weekend featuring Amb. Indyk
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landmark vote declaring Israel’s statehood and celebrated Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s legacy during the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 that included a special Silver Scholar Kabbalat Shabbat featuring Silver Scholar Amb. Martin Indyk, the Silver family and members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nurses’ lawsuit pushed back until August 2023; exhibit, witness lists revealed
The wrongful termination civil lawsuit filed by two former top nurses at Montefiore who were fired after an alleged COVID-19 falsification at the Beachwood nursing home in October 2020 has been pushed back nearly seven months. The trial, which was scheduled to start Jan. 17, 2023, is now scheduled for...
Cleveland Jewish News
BW’s institute for retirement learning registration opens
Baldwin Wallace University has opened registration for the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East’s winter program. The program will run from Jan. 9, 2023, to Feb. 16 and registration is due by Jan. 5. Annual membership costs $30 and each course is $20. The program offers college-level courses with no...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gates Mills celebrates Chanukah at Village Park
As a crisp, cold night descended upon Gates Mills Dec. 19, about 30 people gathered in Village Park by the library, just after sunset to celebrate the second night of Chanukah. Larry Frankel, the organizer of the event, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the event has been held for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lawsuit continues as University Heights resident seeks to sell house
A University Heights resident who filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for alleged civil rights violations is now selling the home at the center of the lawsuit. Homeowner Daniel Grand filed the suit against the city and Brennan in his individual and official capacity in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote
Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood School Board unanimously OKs placing levy on ballot for new schools
The Beachwood Board of Education passed resolutions 5-0 to approve the master plan to construct two new elementary schools and to place a bond levy on the May 2023 ballot during a Dec. 15 special meeting. The plan entails rebuilding Bryden Elementary at 25501 Bryden Road for kindergarten through second...
Cleveland Jewish News
Erie Bank opens branch in Woodmere
The new Erie Bank at 28029 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, with about 40 people in attendance, including Erie Bank regional manager Westley Gillespie. He told attendees about the process of constructing the bank and its goals moving forward. Guests were treated to dessert and beverages, and were given the opportunity to view the completed building.
Cleveland Jewish News
Police: Solon school bus driver charged with drunken driving
A Solon schools bus driver was arrested around 10 a.m. Dec. 20 after operating a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release. Christina Krusinski, 55, of Solon tested positive for alcohol during a random screening as part of the district’s comprehensive random drug and alcohol testing program, the release stated. She is no longer employed by the district and will never drive students for Solon schools again, according to an email sent to family and staff of the district.
