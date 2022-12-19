ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHON2

Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts

Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
mauinow.com

Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man

A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
KAHULUI, HI

