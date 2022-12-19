Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms, wind continues as front sweeps through islands
A strong cold front will continue through the islands into the evening, with a threat for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, especially for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. Weather conditions are forecast to improve for Kauai and Oahu into the evening, but strong west winds will remain a...
S. Kīhei Road is covered in mud, closed
Maui County Officials announced that Kīhei Road is closed because it is covered in mud. This is effective as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
mauinow.com
Maui County hotels lead state in average daily rate, but not occupancy for November 2022
Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) at $538, but lagged in occupancy at 65.2%, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Maui Countyʻs RevPAR is up...
mauinow.com
New Year’s Eve firework displays in Wailea and Lānaʻi; permit sales begin Monday
There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Road closed in Kaupō, Kīpahulu area on Maui
On Maui, the kona low system storm is wreaking havoc.
Public, private agencies support medical air transport efforts
Medical air transport remains on pause by Hawaii Life Flight after an aircraft with three crew members went missing on Thursday, Dec. 15. The search to find them was unsuccessful, with search and rescue efforts ending over the weekend. Several agencies are now working together to continue uninterrupted air ambulance transportation of patients between the islands.
Missing Washington Woman Killed By Shark While Snorkeling In Hawaii: Report
The victim's husband told officers he saw 'something red around the shark’s gills' after his wife went missing.
mauinow.com
Mālama Speech Therapy Services wins $25,000 in MEO’s Best Business Plan contest
Emily Steenberg’s plan to establish a brick and mortar Kīhei location for her comprehensive speech, occupational and physical therapy services business – and to fulfill a promise to her late business partner – captured the top award of $25,000 in Maui Economic Opportunity’s Best Business Plan Award competition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
mauinow.com
Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man
A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor. The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road. A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006...
LIST: Best spots for Christmas dinner on Maui
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Lahaina.
Comments / 0