WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway.
“Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah and Yakima – eastbound only. There are alternate routes available,” WSDOT East posted on Twitter.
As of the latest traffic map update at 1:46 p.m., there is no estimated time of reopening and transportation officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:
- Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14
- WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’
- Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
- YHD: Repeated fires at Caton Landfill could pose a health risk
- ‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0