WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway.

“Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah and Yakima – eastbound only. There are alternate routes available,” WSDOT East posted on Twitter.

As of the latest traffic map update at 1:46 p.m., there is no estimated time of reopening and transportation officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

