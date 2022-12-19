Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest arrested and charged with assault in California

Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz Surrenders To Police Over Bowling Alley Assault On Woman
New York, NY - Trey Songz has turned himself in to the New York Police Department after allegedly assaulting two people — including a woman — at a bowling alley earlier this year. According to TMZ, the R&B star was booked and given a desk appearance ticket for...
Willie McGinest VIDEO: Patriots Ex Arrested After Brutal Beating with Bottle
Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble and a disturbing video of the Patriots ex is making the rounds on social media.
Willie McGinest Arrest For Brutal Attack: Off NFL Network; Out of Patriots Hall of Fame?
New England's three-time Super Bowl hero Willie McGinest is facing legal troubles, perhaps a lost job and scrutiny about his standing in the Pats' Hall of Fame.
Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest posts cryptic message following assault arrest
Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest posted a cryptic message on social media Monday after being charged with felony assault.
Texas Bartender Found Guilty In Brutal Beating Of Black Woman
Alex Shuffield was caught on camera armed with a gun and violently attacking the victim in a parking lot.
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years
A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
Man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter of former NFL player
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a 2016 Louisiana road-rage confrontation pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Ronald Gasser, entered the new plea as part of an agreement ahead of a retrial...
Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports
While performing a welfare check at his Minnesota apartment, police officers found Adam Zimmer dead on his couch Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been confirmed as due to chronic alcohol abuse. Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced the news on Friday, according to multiple outlets. The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Cincinnati Bengals, where Zimmer was an assistant coach, first announced his death in a statement on Nov. 1. PEOPLE reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back. RELATED: TikTok...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Links Up With Deion Sanders
Shannon Sharpe got to sit down with Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders are two men who have been criticized heavily as of late. This is because Sanders is currently in the midst of leaving an HBCU. Additionally, Sharpe has defended Sanders and even noted that an HBCU was never his first choice.
He testified on behalf of George Floyd's killer. Now his decisions as Maryland medical examiner are being reviewed.
From her home in Baltimore last year, Tawanda Jones watched police officer Derek Chauvin stand trial in a Minneapolis courtroom for the murder of George Floyd. While the content of the widely televised proceedings in 2021 was disturbing, for Jones the most troubling part was the testimony of expert pathologist Dr. David Fowler.
BBC
Frank Salemme: Former mafia boss dies in prison at 89
A prominent New England Mafia boss has died while serving a life sentence in prison. Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme died on Tuesday at the age of 89. The mobster was best known for leading the prominent Patriarca crime family, also known as the New England Mafia, in the early 1990s.
Willie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl
Willie McGinest has been charged in connection to the assault of a man at a Los Angeles nightclub. The sports analyst and former NFL star was arrested on Monday morning (Dec. 19) and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. McGinest was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, but was later released after posting $30,000 bail.More from VIBE.comTerrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On Camera'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanBrett Favre's Welfare Fraud Saga Unravels With More Allegations According to TMZ, the 51-year-old’s charges stem from a Dec. 9 altercation at popular hotspot Delilah...
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High’s football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season. That meant the...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping.Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the issue Tuesday after the panel reported it could not agree on special allegations that Weinstein planned his assault on a model-actor in 2013, and whether she was “particularly vulnerable.”If the jury had found that either circumstance applied, Weinstein would have faced an enhanced maximum term of 24 years when he is sentenced next...
