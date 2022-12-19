ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
TOLEDO, OH
WBKO

Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man after a stabbing incident this morning. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Glen Lily Road, where they found the victim, Miguel Domingo Bartolo, suffering from several stab wounds. Bartolo was transferred to a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigates a shooting in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in East Toledo, Monday night. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenwood Ave. When 13abc crews arrived on the scene, TPD SWAT was involved and negotiators were working...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit

Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers are rerouting traffic up the I-475 exit to U.S. 24 and back on I-475 northbound following an accident involving an overturned semi-truck. The semi-truck overturned at the traffic shift on I-475 in Maumee 13abc crews are on the scene to provide more details. This is...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

