Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Singer Suffering From "Vocal Bleed"News Breaking LIVELincoln City, OR
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Christmas Presents for Those in NeedTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreLincoln County, OR
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Travel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
Related
Lincoln City Homepage
Lincoln City Police Log
Actiivity as reported by Lincoln City police. All subjects are innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law. Found Property: 1717 NW Highway 101. Cell phone in parking lot. Phone taken for safekeeping. Follow up Ref case: Kelly Helms Arrested and transported to LCJ. Found property: Sandpiper Suites 1815...
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
Lincoln City Homepage
Truck takes out communications pole
At approximately 4p.m. Monday a 2016 Ford pick up struck a pole in front of Calvary Chapel. Lincoln City police responded to the scene and temporarily halted all through traffic and diverting drivers to SE High School Dr. No injuries were reported. Power was reportedly lost and quickly restored in...
kezi.com
Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
kykn.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
OSP: Driver dies after speeding off Hwy 18, striking tree
A 51-year-old driver died Saturday evening after striking a tree off Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon State Police announced Tuesday.
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
thatoregonlife.com
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History
Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
Lincoln City Homepage
Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
klcc.org
Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley
There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
Photos: West Linn edges St. John Bosco for Capitol City Classic title
West Linn edged St. John Bosco 60-57 to win the Capitol City Classic tournament championship Wednesday night at Willamette University in Salem. Check back soon for more from the final day of the CCC.
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
Comments / 1