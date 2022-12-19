ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Lincoln City Homepage

Lincoln City Police Log

Actiivity as reported by Lincoln City police. All subjects are innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law. Found Property: 1717 NW Highway 101. Cell phone in parking lot. Phone taken for safekeeping. Follow up Ref case: Kelly Helms Arrested and transported to LCJ. Found property: Sandpiper Suites 1815...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Lincoln County changes racist road name

A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Truck takes out communications pole

At approximately 4p.m. Monday a 2016 Ford pick up struck a pole in front of Calvary Chapel. Lincoln City police responded to the scene and temporarily halted all through traffic and diverting drivers to SE High School Dr. No injuries were reported. Power was reportedly lost and quickly restored in...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
CORVALLIS, OR
Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
SALEM, OR
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History

Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
NEWPORT, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley

There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
EUGENE, OR
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend

Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR

