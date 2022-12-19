Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Pits Dabi Against Endeavor
My Hero Academia is coming down to its final main event battles – and it looks like one of the first ones we'll get is the final(?) battle between Endeavor and his son-turned-villain, Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki! The strife within the Todoroki family has been a subplot that was sewn into My Hero Academia from the very beginning and has provided some of the biggest payoffs of the entire series. However, this next fight looks like it's going to be about as brutal as they come, as My Hero Academia literally redefines the phrase "Fight fire with fire."
My Hero Academia Celebrates the Holidays With Big Three Poster
My Hero Academia's Big Three have had some big moments in the spotlight during Season 6 of the series, and thus the anime is rounding out the year and celebrating the end of year holiday season with a special new poster for the heroic trio! First introduced during the anime's fourth season to help show Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A members the peak of what the hero students in the school were capable of, the Big Three have remained big players on the sidelines during much of the intense action in the seasons since then.
Pokemon Anime Brings Back Late Narrator in New Special
Pokemon is making headlines these days, and we have the anime to thank for all the buzz. If you have not heard by now, the series is gearing up for its move to the Paldea region, but it will make that transition without its star. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and he just began his farewell tour. And to help see him off, the anime brought back its original narrator, the late Unsho Ishizuka.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Debuts First Look at 2023 Comeback: Watch
My Hero Academia Season 6 has officially brought the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc to an end with the newest episode of the series, and the anime is getting fans ready for what's coming next with the first look at Part 2 of the season coming in 2023! The first half of the sixth season of the anime kicked off an intense fight between the heroes and the villains that brought with it some huge losses on both sides of things, and it's leaving the second half of the season completely in mystery as to where these fights will go next.
Dragon Ball Super Reveals How Goku and Vegeta are Doing After Losing to Frieza
Dragon Ball Super fans were left on a major cliffhanger for the last few months after Goku and Vegeta took a major loss to Frieza and his powerful new form, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the fighters after that surprise. The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually become the real strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and he had unlocked a godlike new form that easily took out Goku and Vegeta with a single blow as a result of his efforts.
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
My Hero Academia Teases All For One's Final Plan
My Hero Academia is coming down to the final stretches of its story, and it seems that archvillain All For One's final plan for world domination is in view – both literally and figuratively! The latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga sees All For One and his top League of Villains lieutenants continue to turn the tide of the Final War. Thanks to All For One's scheming, Kurogiri got free and opened a Warp Gate to collect his League of Villains buddies together for an ultimate counterattack to the heroes' divide-and-conquer strategy.
One Piece Reveals Why the Seven Warlords Were Disbanded
One Piece has now kicked off what seems to be the major battle of the Egghead arc, and the newest chapter of the series is filling in some of the gaps as to how we got to this point by revealing why the Seven Warlords system was done away with by the military! One of the biggest developments to come out of the Reverie arc was the fact that the World Government decided to dissolve the Seven Warlords system as they no longer needed this group of pirates to help keep the balance of the world's powers in check. Now we've gotten a concrete answer as to their replacement.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed
The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set Photos Reportedly Reveal Epic Elven Set for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is already filming, and some early set photos are starting to leak. The new set photos depict what is clearly an Elf city, with some gorgeous set design work, including a stunning gazebo-style chapel in the center square, and some religious-style architecture all around. The level of production already makes it look like Amazon Studios is once again investing a hefty budget in this Lord of the Rings series, but the results speak for themselves.
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
Mortal Kombat Director Reveals Dream Guest DLC Character
Mortal Kombat co-director and long-serving director Ed Boon has revealed his dream guest DLC character. DLC characters are a growing tradition for Mortal Kombat games. Sometimes these characters are just Mortal Kombat characters who didn't make the initial roster cut of the base game, but other times they are characters from other franchises. With Mortal Kombat 11, this included the likes of Terminator and Robocop. According to Boon, he and his team all vote on DLC characters, though, as you would expect sometimes licensing issues thwart this democratic process. All of that said, if he could have one DLC character, it would be a character from a rival video game series.
Pokemon: Ash's Final Season Shares First Synopsis
After decades spent becoming the very best, Ash Ketchum is ready to move on. Earlier this year, fans learned the Pokemon legend is on the cusp of retirement, and they will bow out of their anime midway through 2023. Now, we have been given a little peek at Ash's final season, and we can thank its first synopsis for the heads up.
Channing Tatum's Canceled Gambit Movie Pitch Boards Revealed Online
While it was officially removed from the release schedule back in 2019, the long-planned Gambit film starring Channing Tatum is one of those projects that still holds quite a bit of interest for fans. Despite the film being a casualty of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney a few years ago, details of the scrapped project continue to emerge and now, that includes recently surfaced pitch mood boards from storyboard artist Anthony Winn. In a series of images shared by Winn on ArtStation, we're getting a look at some moments that may have factored into the film.
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
The Last of Us Getting Extremely Long Premiere Episode on HBO
When The Last of Us debuts on HBO next month, the prestige series is sure to make its presence felt right off the bat. Amid a series of rumors, the HBO Latino programming schedule has confirmed the Pedro Pascal-starring series will debut with an 85-minute premiere. Clocking in at an hour and 25 minutes, that means fans of the video game adaptation will receive a premiere roughly equivalent to a feature film.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
