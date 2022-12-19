One Piece has now kicked off what seems to be the major battle of the Egghead arc, and the newest chapter of the series is filling in some of the gaps as to how we got to this point by revealing why the Seven Warlords system was done away with by the military! One of the biggest developments to come out of the Reverie arc was the fact that the World Government decided to dissolve the Seven Warlords system as they no longer needed this group of pirates to help keep the balance of the world's powers in check. Now we've gotten a concrete answer as to their replacement.

14 HOURS AGO