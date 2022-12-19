ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot

“We have to make sure we keep him away from her until she gets older,” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked in an interview on Tuesday Sterling Skye Mahomes was quite the VIP at the recent Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party.  Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 22-month-old daughter to the event where she got to meet two very special guests: Santa Claus and the Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf aka Wolfie.  "It was awesome," Patrick said of his little girl meeting Santa on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PopSugar

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Footwear News

Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview

Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo

Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy