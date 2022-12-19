Read full article on original website
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot
“We have to make sure we keep him away from her until she gets older,” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked in an interview on Tuesday Sterling Skye Mahomes was quite the VIP at the recent Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 22-month-old daughter to the event where she got to meet two very special guests: Santa Claus and the Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf aka Wolfie. "It was awesome," Patrick said of his little girl meeting Santa on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PopSugar
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
Patrick Mahomes tells what he got teammates for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes is clearly in the mood to spread the holiday cheer. After gifting Chiefs’ fans a seventh-straight AFC West title with an overtime win in Houston on Sunday, Mahomes pulled up in his sleigh at 1 Arrowhead Drive to deliver some gifts.
atozsports.com
Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris, who made the "Immaculate Reception" and remains the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading rusher, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Disturbing Video Leaks Of NFL Legend Willie McGinest & Crew Allegedly Beating Man Up In LA Night Club, Twitter Reacts
A disturbing video leaked of NFL Legend Willie McGinest and his crew beating up a man in an LA nightclub. Twitter reacts.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview
Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo
Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
