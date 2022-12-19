Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Xbox Finally Getting One of 2022's Best Games
One of the best games that released throughout the entirety of 2022 will finally be playable on Xbox platforms soon enough. As a whole, 2022 was a bit of a down year for those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While there were some solid third-party releases on the Xbox platform this year with titles like High On Life, Elden Ring, and Persona 5 Royal, Microsoft definitely fell short on the first-party front. Despite this new game in question still not being of the first-party variety, its arrival should still make for a strong start on Xbox in the coming year.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Disappointing News to End 2022
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.
Far Cry 5, New Dawn, and Primal are free to download right now
December's PlayStation Plus games offer not one, not two, but three respectable Far Cry games, but there's a catch. They're only downloadable for some of its subscribers. Yes, it's the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers that are getting these Far Cry games, as well as Mortal Shell, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Judgment, and many more. It's a tidy cornucopia of titles, unless you're paying for Extra and Premium for the retro games, which were honestly a little lacking this time round. And the previous month. And the month before that too. If only there was another way to play retro games as a result of the tireless efforts of a community committed to the preservation of these bits of history. We'll never know!
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update
A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
ComicBook
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Finally Gets Long Requested Feature
Back in August, Digital Eclipse released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation featuring Konami's most beloved TMNT games. The collection features two different versions of Turtles in Time: the original arcade version, and the one that came out on Super Nintendo. Unfortunately, only the arcade version supported online multiplayer, but Digital Eclipse has rectified that mistake with an all-new update that is now live across all versions! A similar update will be released down the line for the NES game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project. Full patch notes can be found embedded below.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes Popular LEGO Game Completely Free
A popular LEGO video game is now completely free to download for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store. For the better part of the remainder of 2022, Epic's PC storefront is giving a new video game away to users on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already included titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, and Horizon Chase Turbo, today's new offer might be the best we've seen so far.
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
ComicBook
Elemental: Pixar Reveals New Look at Next Movie
Pixar fans are still looking for all the details they can find on the studio's next anticipated project Elemental, and EW has now revealed a new image from the simply stunning film. For those unfamiliar, Elemental takes us to a world where the elements of fire, water, land, and air are not just elements in our world, but are also alive in a wholly unique world of their own. The film centers around a fire elemental named Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and a water elemental named Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), and the new image has them front and center, which you can see for yourself below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Hiatus With Chapter 88 Release
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, introducing two new crime fighters to the Z-Fighters with Goten and Trunks. Now that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are teenagers, they are front and center in the latest chapter of the Shonen manga which has just hit the internet. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super's new movie, Goten and Trunks are taking a page from Gohan by following in the Great Saiyaman's footsteps.
