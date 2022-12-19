ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Before the award ceremony in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a 'small' incident

Meghan and Harry, who arrived in New York, clearly expecting to be received as triumphant, miscalculated. Of course, they were awarded undeserved, in the opinion of the majority, awards for “courageous struggle against racism” from the Robert Kennedy Foundation and politely applauded. However, at the entrance to the hall where the ceremony took place, they got into an extremely unpleasant situation. This was reported by the edition Hello.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
Decider.com

Alyssa Farah Griffin Won’t Stand For Harry And Meghan’s Claims That They’re “Suffering” On ‘The View’: “You Live” in a “$30 Million House”

If you were too busy focusing on the eccentric fashion choices made on this morning’s episode of The View, you may have overlooked Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which were contradicted by co-host Sunny Hostin. The show, which dropped its final three episodes today, has been filled with explosive revelations — most recently, some insight into the falling out between Harry and his brother, Prince William. While Griffin praised the series as “binge-worthy” and said she “liked that it highlighted the race issues” Meghan had to face as well as “classism,” she explained that there...
womansday.com

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...

